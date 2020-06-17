SPORTS BRIEFS: SDHSAA adds girls wrestling for this upcoming school year

SDHSAA adds girls wrestling
PIERRE, S.D. — At the June 11 South Dakota High School Activities Association meeting of its Board of Directors, the Board approved a second reading of a proposal to add a girls division in wrestling, effective the 2020-21 school year.
South Dakota becomes the 25th state to sanction girls wrestling.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dr. Daniel Swartos was pleased with the board decision, which had been discussed by staff and the SDHSAA Wrestling Advisory Committee for two years.
“I am very proud of our member schools for embracing this concept, and I am excited to provide this opportunity to student-athletes in South Dakota," Swartos said.
Effective in 2020-21, the girls wrestling division will begin with one classification and four weight classes, divided up evenly based upon certification weights of the competitors.
The top eight participants in each weight class, determined by TrackWrestling criteria, will qualify for the State Wrestling Tournament, with the girls division occurring alongside the boys division at the same event.
Hayden Kubik commits to Nebraska volleyball
DES MOINES — Hayden Kubik, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa, committed to play for the Nebraska volleyball team on Wednesday afternoon.
She’ll be a junior at Valley High School, and is the younger sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.
As a sophomore for Valley, Kubik led the Tigers with 491 kills. She started 27 matches last season.
Hayden Kubik impressed the Husker coaches when she attended a Nebraska volleyball camp last summer.
Hayden would be a freshman during Madi Kubik's senior season at Nebraska.
