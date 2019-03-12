Shayok named USBWA All-District VI
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State redshirt senior Marial Shayok has earned All-District VI honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Shayok finished the regular season second among Big 12 players averaging 18.7 points while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 39.6 percent behind the arc and 87.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Ottawa, Ontario native has scored in double figures in 28 of 30 games this season, scoring a career-high 26 points on three different occasions.
Shayok has also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors and is a finalist for the Julius Erving Award. The Cyclones begin play at the Big 12 Championship Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Baylor
Cook named to USBWA All-District team
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Tyler Cook was named Tuesday to the 11-player All-District VI team by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).
Cook, who on Monday was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and third team by the coaches, ranks third in the league in free throws attempted per game (6.41), sixth in rebounding (8.1), ninth in field goal percentage (.534), and tied for 11th in scoring (15.0).
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Cook is one of only two Big Ten student-athletes this season to average at least 15 points and eight rebounds per game and is one of only nine players in program history to total more than 1,200 points and 600 rebounds. The native of St. Louis, Missouri, has posted a team-best six double-doubles this season and is one of 15 players in Iowa history to record at least 15 career double-doubles.
Iowa (21-10, 10-10) will open play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against either 11th-seed Illinois (11-20, 7-13) or 14th-seeded Northwestern (13-18, 4-16). Game time is approximately 8:30 p.m. at the United Center in Chicago.
Bluder named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Basketball College Coach of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.
Bluder led the Hawkeyes to their first Big Ten Tournament Title since 2001 on Sunday. Iowa owns an overall record of 26-6 – its highest win total since 2014-15. In 19 years at the helm, Bluder has led Iowa to 12 20-win seasons. The Hawkeyes have won 20 or more games in 10 of the last 12 years.
The No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes rank in the top-13 nationally in seven statistical categories. Iowa leads the country in field goal percentage (51.9), and ranks second in assists (702) and assists per game (21.9), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.61), seventh in free throw percentage (77.7), and 13th in scoring offense (79.8) and fewest fouls per game (13.9).
The candidates will be narrowed to four finalists on March 21.
SDSU's Daum makes USBWA All-District VI squad
ST. LOUIS - For the third straight season, South Dakota State's Mike Daum has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District VI squad, announced Tuesday by the organization.
Daum averages a double-double of 25.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game and last week picked up Summit League Player of the Year honors for the third time in his career.
The Kimball, Nebraska native posted 21 double-doubles this season and shot 51.1 percent from the field, breaking the 30-point barrier in 10 contests. He became the 10th member of the 3,000-point club on Feb. 23 and is ninth all-time in NCAA Division I with 3,042 career points.
Daum is averaging a double-double of 23.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game and last week was named to the All-Summit League First Team for the fourth time in his career.