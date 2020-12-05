SPORTS BRIEFS: Shelby Houlihan hits Olympic standard in 5K

Houlihan hits Olympic standard in 5K

Shelby Houlihan, other members of the Bowerman Track Club and a few other runners put together a small track meet on Friday night.

Houlihan ran in the fast section of the women's 5K with Elise Cranny and not only did Houlihan win the race, she easily met the Olympic standard time.

Houlihan finished the 5K in a time of 15:02.55, ahead of Cranny's 15:04.88.

It's one of the first steps as Houlihan looks to qualify for the 2021 Summer Olympics.

USD game called off Saturday

VERMILLION, S.D. — Saturday's game between the University of South Dakota men and University of Missouri-Kansas City has been canceled. A USD player has exhibited COVID-like symptoms and, out of an abundance of caution, the teams decided not to play.

This game will not be made up.

The Coyotes are scheduled to compete in the Dakota Showcase Dec. 10-12 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD opens the event Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. tip against North Dakota.

Hendricks, Koepke win half marathons