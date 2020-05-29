SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City CSD cleared to play summer baseball, softball

SIOUX CITY — All three high schools in the Sioux City Community School District have been cleared to play baseball and softball, starting Monday.
Paul Gausman, Sioux City CSD superintendent, announced the decision on Friday a few days after the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union approved play of baseball and softball statewide.
The release also stated that the three schools — East, North and West — will comply with safety guidelines for disinfecting the sports equipment and athletic facilities.
Fans are encouraged to attend sporting events, but fans must bring their own lawn chairs while following social distancing guidelines. The bleachers will not be open for use.
Concession stands will also not be open at games.
Teams statewide can start practices at 12:01 a.m. Monday and games can be competed starting June 15.
CNOS Fieldhouse introduces new program
NORTH SIOUX CITY – A brand new sports training program, known as CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge, is now available at CNOS Fieldhouse Fitness for athletes fifth grade to college.
CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge is an 8-week program broke into two 4-week sessions. The first 4-week session, Fieldhouse.Edge.Anchor, takes athletes through functional moves geared toward improving speed, power and mobility. Participants can choose either Edge.Speed or Edge.Power in the second 4-week session. Coaches will specialize the athlete in either explosive power or explosive speed. Each session will be specialized in sport specific movements and athletes will work on the kinetic chain instead of large group muscles.
CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge is offered by CNOS Fieldhouse Fitness. Both are housed in the CNOS Fieldhouse, 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City, which is also home to the United Sports Academy.
Coaches of the Edge program include former USD athlete Ben Oberle, Laura Groseth, a Level 1 Certified CrossFit Coach and former NASM Certified Personal Trainer and Aaron Likness, a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with a Masters in Kinesiology.
The Fieldhouse.Edge coaches have been working with Chicago White Sox prospect Damek Tomscha, on this sports training program. The first session starts Monday.
The Arena to host outdoor dance class
SIOUX CITY — On Sunday, the Arena Dance Academy will host a 'parking lot dance class' outside their studio in their parking lot to celebrate the re-opening of their studio and the Arena Sports Academy on Monday. The facility was forced to close for over two months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the dance studio continued to hold classes virtually during the closure, the staff wanted to do something fun to celebrate dancers returning to their studio in person.
Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, all Arena athletes and staff are encouraged to participate in a dance class, led by Kayla Kellen, Director of Dance at the Arena. Participants will learn a fun, uplifting musical theatre routine, to be recorded when finished.
That recording will then be the opening number for the Arena Dance Academy's Recital, to be held June 27 and then streamed virtually online on June 28.
