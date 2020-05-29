SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City CSD cleared to play summer baseball, softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — All three high schools in the Sioux City Community School District have been cleared to play baseball and softball, starting Monday.

Paul Gausman, Sioux City CSD superintendent, announced the decision on Friday a few days after the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union approved play of baseball and softball statewide.

The release also stated that the three schools — East, North and West — will comply with safety guidelines for disinfecting the sports equipment and athletic facilities.

Fans are encouraged to attend sporting events, but fans must bring their own lawn chairs while following social distancing guidelines. The bleachers will not be open for use.

Concession stands will also not be open at games.

Teams statewide can start practices at 12:01 a.m. Monday and games can be competed starting June 15.

CNOS Fieldhouse introduces new program

NORTH SIOUX CITY – A brand new sports training program, known as CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge, is now available at CNOS Fieldhouse Fitness for athletes fifth grade to college.