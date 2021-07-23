SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers blast off on Sioux Falls Canaries

X's end series with win

SIOUX FALLS —The Sioux City Explorers got a much needed victory Thursday, as they snapped out of a four game losing streak with a 11-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

With the game tied at 2-2 heading into the fifth inning, the Explorers exploded for a five-run frame to put the game out of reach. Chris Clare doubled to score Mitch Ghelfi from first to break the deadlock giving the X’s a lead for good.

Jose Sermo reached via an error, moving Clare to third and a wild pitch scored Clare making it 4-2.

After a walk to L.T. Tolbert the X’s collected three consecutive RBI singles from Zawada, Monge and Milligan to plate another three runs to finish off the five run rally, giving Sioux City a 7-2 lead.

The runs were charged to Ty Culberth who was handed the loss as he went five frames with five of the seven runs being earned. He surrendered nine hits and three walks while striking out three.

The X’s turned to the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth. Max Kuhnstook the victory in relief. He went two innings of hitless baseball giving up only one base runner on an error while striking out three.