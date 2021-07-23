SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers blast off on Sioux Falls Canaries

X's end series with win
SIOUX FALLS —The Sioux City Explorers got a much needed victory Thursday, as they snapped out of a four game losing streak with a 11-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries.
With the game tied at 2-2 heading into the fifth inning, the Explorers exploded for a five-run frame to put the game out of reach. Chris Clare doubled to score Mitch Ghelfi from first to break the deadlock giving the X’s a lead for good.
Jose Sermo reached via an error, moving Clare to third and a wild pitch scored Clare making it 4-2.
After a walk to L.T. Tolbert the X’s collected three consecutive RBI singles from Zawada, Monge and Milligan to plate another three runs to finish off the five run rally, giving Sioux City a 7-2 lead.
The runs were charged to Ty Culberth who was handed the loss as he went five frames with five of the seven runs being earned. He surrendered nine hits and three walks while striking out three.
The X’s turned to the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth. Max Kuhnstook the victory in relief. He went two innings of hitless baseball giving up only one base runner on an error while striking out three.
Sioux City scored two more in the sixth on a Sermo double and another two on a DJ Poteet pinch hit home run in the ninth inning. For Poteet the two run shot was the first of his professional career.
The Canaries were held scoreless through the final six innings of the game with the bullpen tossing five of those, as well as the Explorers collecting thirteen strikeouts in the ballgame.
Sabres pick Power at No. 1
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Buffalo Sabres select University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 pick in NHL draft.
OU, Texas to SEC nearly finalized
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Texas' move from the Big 12 to the SEC has been in the works for at least six months and is almost complete, according to a Friday report from the Austin American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls.
Per Bohls, the SEC is hoping to vote on accepting the two schools "sometime next week," with an anticipated result of 13-1 in favor of the move. Horns247's Chip Brown also reported Friday that the Sooners and Longhorns will leave the Big 12 and will inform the conference on Monday that they don't intend to renew their grant of rights agreements, which expire in 2025. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Sam Khan later confirmed that report.
Bohls also reports that Texas A&M leadership was kept in the dark amid discussions of welcoming OU and Texas to its league. The Aggies were the biggest known objector to the move after having left the Big 12 themselves in July 2012. "We want to be the only SEC team from Texas," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said on Wednesday.
NFL reaches 80% vaccination rate
The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category.
Dr. Allen Sills, the league's medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.
“I think we are off to an excellent start,” Sills said. “Those numbers are much higher than what we're seeing in society as a whole. There has been a lot of movement in that area. As you see players coming to training camp, you will see more players beginning that process (of vaccination).”
On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams warning that forfeited regular-season games could occur for a COVID-19 outbreak caused by nonvaccinated players.