SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers bring back Nate Gercken

Gercken returns to Explorers

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers added another pitcher to their staff on Friday, when the team announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Nate Gercken to a 2022 contract.

Gercken pitched in 40 games last season for the X's and struck out 54 batters over 36 innings of work, with 28 walks and a 3.75 ERA.

Gercken held the other team scoreless in 36 of his 40 relief appearances in 2021. In 2019, Gercken made 42 appearances for the Explorers, second on the team only to closer Matt Pobereyko. With 44 strikeouts in 47 appearances, he was named to the mid-season South Division All-Star team.

After getting drafted in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, Gercken had a 6.69 ERA in 35 innings of work at Rookie League Elizabethton.

Gercken was released by the Twins, and then played in the Pacific Association. In 2017, he pitched in the Can-Am League for the New Jersey Jackals.

Gercken had a a 3.13 ERA with 201 strikeouts, seven saves, and 187 total innings over 171 total games in independent ball.

The X's now have 15 players signed to 2022 contracts.

Sioux City's season begins on May 17, with a home game against the Lake Country Dockhounds.

Rosenquist a POTY finalist

SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Valley senior Rylee Rosenquist on Friday was named a finals for KELOLAND Media Group Girls All-Star Basketball Player of the Year, becoming one of four finalists for the award.

Rosenquist averaged almost 22 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Panthers, taking them to the state basketball tournament.

She scored 30 or more points in five different games, with her season-high coming Jan. 4 with a 37-point game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Rosenquist also had 15 double-doubles on the season.

Eberhart joins USD staff

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson announced earlier this week the second addition to his coaching staff in Patrick Eberhart. Eberhart heads to South Dakota with nearly 30 years of coaching experience under his belt, including the past 11 seasons under Derrin Hansen at Omaha.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Eberhart spent his time in Omaha as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Mavericks. While at Omaha, Eberhart aided in the recruitment of eight all-league selections, three all-newcomer team honorees, the 2015-16 Summit League Transfer of the Year in Tra-Deon Hollins, three Summit League defensive players of the year, and the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year in Marlon Ruffin. He has also had three consecutive academic all-Americans from 2019-21. Eberhart was the primary recruiter for five of UNO’s 1,000-point club scorers and had 13 players sign professional contracts. Eberhart’s duties at Omaha included developing and implementing individual player workouts, providing individual skill instruction, managing substitutions, and preparing written and verbal scouting reports on opponents.

ISU's Tailgate Tour returns

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa State athletic department announced on Thursday that it will return to Northwest Iowa with two stops on the same day.

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour provides fans the opportunity to interact with Iowa State administrators and coaches, including Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the "Voice of the Cyclones" John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly, men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser.

The tour will come to Sioux City at noon on Tuesday, May 17, stopping at Siouxland Expo Center.

Then, the caravan will head up to Okoboji later that evening for a 5:30 p.m. event at The Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnolds Park.

