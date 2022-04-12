SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers sign two more pitchers for 2022

X's add 2 pitchers

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers added two more pitchers to their staff on Monday, as the team announced the signings of left-hander Patrick Ledet and righty Thomas McIlraith.

Ledet started 19 games of the X's last season putting up a 9-6 record and 6.25 ERA on 99 1/3 innings, while finishing the season with 119 strikeouts and 26 walks.

In his final four starts of 2021 for Sioux City, Ledet went 4-0 with a 0.26 ERA, with a strikeouts to walks ratio of 21 to six.

The other Monday signing for the X's was McIlraith, a 20th round draft pick by the New York Mets in 2015. McIlraith spent six season in the Mets system, reaching Double-A Binghamton in 2019.

McIlraith pitched 20 games in relief for Binghamton in 2021, and put up a 1-2 record with a 6.23 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 18 walks.

The X's have now signed 13 players to 2022 contracts. Sioux City will kick off its season with a game at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17, against the Lake Country Dockhounds.

Bandits win road opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Sioux City Bandits kept their season record unblemished on Saturday in Rapid City, as the Bandits beat the Marshals, 45-28.

Sioux City quarterback Lorenzo Brown continued his hot start to the season by throwing 10 completions for 124 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Brown got the scoring started with a 25 yard touchdown pass to Drew Prohaska, for a 7-0 Bandits lead. Sioux City added another score with 6:43 to go in the quarter, when defensive lineman Devin Groenhagen recovered a Rapid City fumble, and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

Two minutes later, Brown made it a 21-0 game with a 25 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Fred Bruno.

Sioux City scored seven more points in both the second and third quarters, and then added 17 more in the fourth on a four yard touchdown pass from Brown to Brandon Sheperd, a 16 yard rushing score from Kamal Cass, and a 27 yard field goal from kicker Greg Conry.

Sioux City wound up with 188 total yards of offense, with 64 on the ground and 124 through the air. The Marshals, meanwhile, had 128 total yards, with just 10 of them coming in the running game.

Xavier Spann led the Sioux City defense with four tackles.

The win improves the Bandits to 4-0 on the season, and 3-0 in league play. The team will play again on the road April 16, against the Salina Liberty.

Wingert transfers to BCU

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women's basketball team added a new member to its roster Sunday.

Former Dakota Valley standout Peyton Wingert announced on social media she was transferring from Midland to Briar Cliff to play in the 2022-23 season.

Wingert led the Warriors with 17.8 points per game last season while she made 43 percent of her shots.

She was named All-GPAC Second Team last month.

Heelan hires Hahn as basketball coach

SIOUX CITY — Matt Hahn, a 2020 Morningside University graduate and former Mustang basketball forward, has been named the new head coach of basketball at Bishop Heelan High School.

He also will join the teaching staff of Holy Cross School, part of the Bishop Heelan School System in the coming school year.

A Fremont, Neb., native, Hahn is currently teaching at Howard Elementary School there and served as assistant varsity basketball coach at Fremont High School and head coach of junior varsity for the past two years. He played varsity basketball at three of his four years at Fremont, a high school of 1200 students.

At Morningside Hahn was a 3-year starter and was voted 2-time team defensive player of the year and named GPAC All Conference 2nd team two consecutive years. The Mustang team record his senior year was 27-3 and his three-year team record there was 105-24.

