 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SPORTS BRIEFS

SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers trade infielder Nick Franklin traded to Kane County Cougars

  • 0
Nick Franklin playing defense for Sioux City Explorers

Nick Franklin catches the ball at second base during Game 1 of an American Association doubleheader against Sioux Falls at Lewis and Clark Park. 

 Zach James

X's trade Franklin to Kane County 

CHICAGO — The American Association announced on Friday that the Sioux City Explorers traded infielder Nick Franklin to the Kane County Cougars. 

In return, the X's received two players to be named later and cash. 

Nick Franklin mug

Franklin

Franklin started the year with the Explorers, but was sidelined due to a lower-body injury. 

With the Explorers in 28 games, Franklin hit eight home runs and drove in 25 runs. 

The Cougars and Explorers do not have any remaining head-to-head games in the 2022 regular season. 

The Explorers finish out a road trip this weekend in Chicago, and then come home for another quick three-game series against Kansas City starting Monday.

Rivera-Santiago returns to N'western

People are also reading…

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern College wrestling coach Rik Dahl has announced the hiring of Luis Rivera-Santiago as a graduate assistant.

Rivera-Santiago is entering his sixth season as a coach with the Red Raider wrestling program, as the 2022-23 season will be his first as a graduate assistant.

During his time as a wrestler at Northwestern, Rivera-Santiago qualified twice for the NAIA Championships, was a GPAC Champion, First Team All-Conference, and GPAC Outstanding Wrestler in 2017, and earned Second Team All-Conference honors in 2016.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News