SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Metros hockey season put on hold

Metros season on hold
SIOUX CITY — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ recent COVID-19 proclamation issued Monday on sporting activities, caused some confusion about how it affected the Midwest High School Hockey League.
After League officials contacted the Governor’s office, it was confirmed that the proclamation considers the League to be recreational and is therefore prohibited from gathering. The proclamation therefore has put the season on hold until Dec. 11.
Practice is also paused for all Iowa teams — including the Sioux City Metros — during this period.
Kansas City can continue to practice. Lincoln and Omaha can begin practice after their quarantine and shutdown periods are lifted.
Sioux City has started out the season with a 4-0 record, outscoring its opponents 10-4. With the delay on the season, the Metros' next game is at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at Omaha. The Metros are not currently scheduled to play the weekend of Dec. 11.
10 runners get academic All-State XC
SIOUX CITY — There were 10 Siouxland area runners who received Academic All-State cross country honors on Thursday.
The requirements are for seniors who have a 3.8 or higher cumulative GPA, and to be a state meet qualifier or finish in the top-30 at a state-qualifying meet.
Of those 10, five of them come from the metro. North and Bishop Heelan have two.
The two runners from North were Colin Greenwell and Mia Norton.
The two Crusaders were Emma Hutchinson and Grace Mahaney.
East's Katie Lammers also made the list.
Le Mars and MOC-Floyd Valley shared the other five spots. The three Bulldogs were Blake Dirksen, Ethan Hulinsky and Kaden Wingert.
The two Dutchmen runners were Derek Mills and Emma Haley.
Musketeers weekend games postponed
This weekend’s Sioux City Musketeers games on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers (Friday) Sioux Falls Stampede (Saturday) and Omaha Lancers (Sunday) have been declared a No Contest. Per league safety protocols, minimum standards were not met to play these upcoming games.
The United States Hockey League (USHL) is working with the Musketeers, Buccaneers, Stampede, and Lancers to reschedule these matchups.
