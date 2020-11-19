SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Metros hockey season put on hold

Metros season on hold

SIOUX CITY — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ recent COVID-19 proclamation issued Monday on sporting activities, caused some confusion about how it affected the Midwest High School Hockey League.

After League officials contacted the Governor’s office, it was confirmed that the proclamation considers the League to be recreational and is therefore prohibited from gathering. The proclamation therefore has put the season on hold until Dec. 11.

Practice is also paused for all Iowa teams — including the Sioux City Metros — during this period.

Kansas City can continue to practice. Lincoln and Omaha can begin practice after their quarantine and shutdown periods are lifted.

Sioux City has started out the season with a 4-0 record, outscoring its opponents 10-4. With the delay on the season, the Metros' next game is at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at Omaha. The Metros are not currently scheduled to play the weekend of Dec. 11.

10 runners get academic All-State XC

SIOUX CITY — There were 10 Siouxland area runners who received Academic All-State cross country honors on Thursday.