SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers to retire Kivelnieks' No. 35 jersey on Friday

Big weekend for the Muskies

SIOUX CITY — This weekend will be an emotional one for the Musketeers.

The Musketeers will be retiring the No. 35 jersey, honoring the late Matiss Kivlenieks.

There will be a ceremony before Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against Tri-City. Musketeers goalkeeper coach Shane Clifford, who was close friends with Kivlenieks, will be in attendance.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a poster of Kivlenieks.

"We'll have special tributes for him," Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan said. "That is going to be a special night. We'll have heavy hearts, but it's going to be a special night. He kept in contact with a lot of people back here in Sioux City. This was very near and dear. It'll be a tough night, but it'll be a magical night, for sure."

Kivlenieks, who used to play for the Musketeers, died over the summer in an accident.

Then, at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, against Des Moines, the Musketeers will have their annual Cross Check Cancer night.

The Musketeers will help raise money for UnityPoint Sioux City by having a jersey auction after the game.

Sjerven, Lamb named to Hammon list

South Dakota seniors Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven have been named to the preseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats announced Wednesday morning.

The duo are two of 25 women to make the list, while South Dakota is one of three schools (Missouri State, Florida Gulf Coast) with more than one player represented. The Coyotes’ own Ciara Duffy was the inaugural winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award in 2020.

Sjerven was one of five finalists for the award in 2021. She owned the second-best player efficiency rating (40.2) among the finalists behind last year’s winner Kierstan Bell of FGCU. Sjerven led the Coyotes with 17.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game last year. She led the Summit in rebounds, blocks and double-doubles. She had the first 30-20 game of the season last year when she tallied a career best 31 points and 21 boards at Bradley. She’s one of 17 Coyotes with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds at USD. Sjerven’s accolades include two Summit League Defensive Player of the Year nods, the 2020 Summit Tournament MVP, three all-tournament team honors, two all-Summit first team and one honorable mention recognition.

Lamb makes her first appearance on the Becky Hammon watch list this season. She was the Summit’s third-leading scorer a year ago with 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Lamb returns as the Summit’s top 3-point shooter, knocking down 61 3-pointers at a 43.3 percent clip behind the arc. She also ranked second in the league with 47 steals. She’s 10th in USD history for career points (1,331) and sixth for 3s made (187). Lamb was named the 2021 Summit League Tournament MVP, all-league recognition for the third consecutive year and earned academic all-league honors.

