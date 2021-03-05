SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City North's Abdier Marrero wins USTFCC coaching award

Marrero wins state award
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association recently announced North High cross country coach Abdier Marrero as the 2020 Boys' High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for the state of Iowa.
Sam Seemes, CEO of U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, says, "This honor is based upon your leadership and the performance of the North High School boys' team throughout the 2020 season and reflects the hard work and dedication of the student athletes, the coaching staff, and the administration of the school."
Coach Marrero was also named At-Large Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2019 by IATC.
Since Coach Marrero began his coaching career at North High in 2007, the Stars have seen 118 Academic All-Conference Runners as well as 11 Academic All-State Runners. Twenty Stars have made their way to collegiate programs, including the NJCAA, the NAIA's Great Plains Athletic Conference, NCAA D-II's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, as well as the NCAA D-I's Summit League, the Big East, and the Big XII Conference.
Creighton suspends McDermott
OMAHA — Creighton University suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott indefinitely Thursday night for using racially insensitive language while addressing the team after a game last weekend.
McDermott publicly apologized Tuesday and again Wednesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” after the 14th-ranked Bluejays' 77-69 loss at Xavier.
McDermott coached in the Bluejays' 72-60 loss at No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night. Assistant coach Alan Huss will serve as interim head coach for the home game against Butler on Saturday.
USD opens play at Summit League tourney
SIOUX FALLS — Both the South Dakota men's and women's basketball teams start the Summit League tournament on Saturday with the No. 2 seed in its respective brackets.
No. 2 South Dakota women’s basketball (16-5, 12-2 Summit) faces No. 7 Oral Roberts (6-14, 4-8 Summit) in the first round of the Summit League Tournament at 2:45 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Coyotes beat the Golden Eagles in a weekend home doubleheader in late February, by 23 and 22 points.
The South Dakota men hold the No. 2 seed in this weeks’ Summit League Tournament and opens play at 8:45 p.m. Saturday against seventh-seeded Western Illinois.
Northwestern baseball sweeps NW-St. Paul
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Raiders swept their namesake from St. Paul in a college baseball doubleheader.
The Red Raiders won Game 1, 17-8. Then, they won Game 2, 8-7.
Noa Vogel homered and drove in three runs in each game of the sweep for the Raiders (6-6). Sutton Derr also had seven hits on the day and drove in four runs while Kip Cullinan homered and drove in three in game one.
Dylan Kirkeby was the winning pitcher allowing two runs over six innings while reliever Ethan Buckner got the win in the second game.
Northwestern softball takes split
ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine and Northwestern split a college softball doubleheader for the second straight day in action at Ravens Field on Thursday.
Benedictine won the opener on an RBI grounder in the ninth inning to break up a 1-1 tie. Kameryn Etherington pitched six innings of one run ball in the opener for the Raiders. Northwestern scored its run in the opener in the sixth inning. After the first two batters were retired, Bri Giordano and Erike McKenney both hit singles ahead of Jordyn Kramer's run-scoring double.
In the second game, Northwestern scored four times in the four inning to break open a 1-1 contest. Emily Bosch and Jen Boeve had RBI singles to highlight the inning. Samantha Ubben went the distance in the circle for the Raiders (9-5) and struck out two while giving up seven hits.