SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City North's Abdier Marrero wins USTFCC coaching award

The Red Raiders won Game 1, 17-8. Then, they won Game 2, 8-7.

Noa Vogel homered and drove in three runs in each game of the sweep for the Raiders (6-6). Sutton Derr also had seven hits on the day and drove in four runs while Kip Cullinan homered and drove in three in game one.

Dylan Kirkeby was the winning pitcher allowing two runs over six innings while reliever Ethan Buckner got the win in the second game.

Northwestern softball takes split

ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine and Northwestern split a college softball doubleheader for the second straight day in action at Ravens Field on Thursday.

Benedictine won the opener on an RBI grounder in the ninth inning to break up a 1-1 tie. Kameryn Etherington pitched six innings of one run ball in the opener for the Raiders. Northwestern scored its run in the opener in the sixth inning. After the first two batters were retired, Bri Giordano and Erike McKenney both hit singles ahead of Jordyn Kramer's run-scoring double.

In the second game, Northwestern scored four times in the four inning to break open a 1-1 contest. Emily Bosch and Jen Boeve had RBI singles to highlight the inning. Samantha Ubben went the distance in the circle for the Raiders (9-5) and struck out two while giving up seven hits.

