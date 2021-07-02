SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City West's Holly Duax places 33rd at Nike national 200-meter dash

It became apparent he was a much better athlete than anyone anticipated.

He was measured at being 6 feet, 5.75 inches tall in his bare feet (6-7.25 with shoes), making him one of the few guys there who was actually the height displayed in the program last season. His wingspan was measured at 6-11.

“Hawkeye Nation.. it’s been an incredible 3 years. I can’t thank you all enough for your support throughout my career…” said Wieskamp on Twitter.

Huskers’ Banton stays in draft, too

Dalano Banton is ready to see how his unique game will translate to the next level.

A source confirmed Friday morning that Nebraska's 6-foot-9 guard would keep his name in the NBA Draft after a series of strong performances in front of NBA scouts, and Banton made his decision public later in the day on social media.

"Husker Nation, thank you. These past two years in Lincoln have been life changing. I'll cherish that time forever," Banton wrote. "After receiving feedback from NBA teams, I've decided to keep my name in the NBA Draft.

"I wouldn't be here without the support of my coaches, family, teammates and everyone who supported me along the way. Thank you Husker Nation, I'll always bleed red and white!"