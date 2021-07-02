SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City West's Holly Duax places 33rd at Nike national 200-meter dash

Duax places 33rd at nationals
EUGENE, Ore. — West High School junior Holly Duax placed 33rd Friday at the The Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike in the 200-meter preliminaries.
Her time at Hayward Field was 25.22 seconds. She placed last in her heat.
Duax competed against some of the best runners in the country.
Duax ran in the fourth heat, and she was in lane No. 2.
Duax’s state-title winning 200 meter dash time of 24.59 qualified her for the Nike Outdoor Nationals, and was also a West program record.
Duax wasn’t the only Iowa girl running in that race. Norwalk’s Claire Farrell was 29th with a time of 24.58.
Wieskamp stays in draft
Muscatine native Joe Wieskamp announced Friday that he was going to keep his name in the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining days at Iowa, according to reports.
Going into last week’s NBA pre-draft combine, Wieskamp was barely rated among the top 100 prospects. He was widely viewed as a premium shooter — no one ever has disputed that — who was a marginal athlete who might have a shot at making it as a role player.
Then he went to the combine in Chicago and recorded a vertical leap of 42 inches, fourth best among all the players there. He had the fourth best time in the lane agility drill and was sixth in the three-quarter sprint.
It became apparent he was a much better athlete than anyone anticipated.
He was measured at being 6 feet, 5.75 inches tall in his bare feet (6-7.25 with shoes), making him one of the few guys there who was actually the height displayed in the program last season. His wingspan was measured at 6-11.
“Hawkeye Nation.. it’s been an incredible 3 years. I can’t thank you all enough for your support throughout my career…” said Wieskamp on Twitter.
Huskers’ Banton stays in draft, too
Dalano Banton is ready to see how his unique game will translate to the next level.
A source confirmed Friday morning that Nebraska's 6-foot-9 guard would keep his name in the NBA Draft after a series of strong performances in front of NBA scouts, and Banton made his decision public later in the day on social media.
"Husker Nation, thank you. These past two years in Lincoln have been life changing. I'll cherish that time forever," Banton wrote. "After receiving feedback from NBA teams, I've decided to keep my name in the NBA Draft.
"I wouldn't be here without the support of my coaches, family, teammates and everyone who supported me along the way. Thank you Husker Nation, I'll always bleed red and white!"
Banton, whose unique game and near 7-foot wingspan first intrigued as a college prospect, played just one season at Nebraska after transferring from Western Kentucky before the 2019-20 season.