SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City West's Holly Duax, Spirit Lake's Jack Latham turn in Top 10 performances at national meets

Duax gets 10th in 100

EUGENE, Ore. — West High School senior Holly Duax placed 10th Saturday in the 100-meter dash preliminaries at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Duax ran a time of 12.13 seconds, which is a personal best for her. She ran in the first heat.

The Top 9 runners advanced to the finals. The Iowa signee missed the cut by .05 seconds.

Latham advances to 110m finals

PHILADELPHIA — Spirit Lake senior Jack Latham ran two good races on Saturday in the 110-meter hurdle first-round and semifinals to advance to the championship race.

Latham ran his first-round time in 13.97 seconds, good for fifth among that round. He ran in Lane 5 of the first heat.

Then, in the semifinal, Latham improved on his time in 13.90. Latham placed fourth among the semifinalists.

He'll run in the finals at Franklin Park just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

USD's Huber earns honor

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota director of track and field & cross country Lucky Huber has garnered the U.S. Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association’s Midwest Region Women’s Coach of the Year honors.

Huber, in his 28th year with the Coyotes, led South Dakota’s women to a team title at the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships with 243 points. The Coyotes had eight event champions, including a record-setting 4x100-meter relay, and a total of 16 women were named all-Summit performers. South Dakota qualified 13 entries to the NCAA West Preliminaries with three advancing on to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Huber’s athletes finished the year with two second-team All-Americans.

USD swept the indoor and outdoor Summit League titles in 2022 for the first time in program history. It marked the first indoor/outdoor sweep of conference titles since 2008 when the Coyotes swept the North Central Conference trophies.

This marks the eighth career USTFCCCA Region Coach of the Year honor for Huber, albeit the first at the NCAA Division I level. Huber was a twice named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year by the USTFCCCA (2004, 2008).

Cubs win 2nd straight game

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Saturday.

Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves' 14-game winning string.

The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field. They hugged before the 30-year-old Willson, a two-time All-Star, singled in the first inning. Contreras then stole second base against his brother, and scored on Jonathan Villar’s two-run single.

Willson Contreras later doubled and drove in a run. His 24-year-old brother had two hits for the Braves.

William Contreras singled in the next inning but was forced out at second on an unusual double play. Duvall hit a flyball to shallow right that fell among three fielders — Contreras was forced out at second and Duvall, who had headed back to the dugout before getting pushed toward the base by first base coach Eric Young Sr., was called out.

Justin Steele (2-5) got his first win since his season debut April 9 against Milwaukee. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Kyle Wright (7-4) gave up five runs and a career-high 11 hits in six innings.

Rafael Ortega homered and Alfonso Rivas and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits for the Cubs.

Adam Duvall, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II had a pair of hits for the Braves. Atlanta hasn't lost a season series against the Cubs since 2017 and needs to win Sunday to split this year.

The Cubs extended their lead to 3-0 on Acuña’s throwing error on Willson Contreras’ single to right field in the second. They made it 4-0 on Jason Heyward’s double that bounced away from Duvall in left in the third.

Duvall homered in the fifth. The Braves lead the NL in homers but have just one in two games against Chicago.

