SPORTS BRIEFS: Siouxland Senior Open ends in 3-way tie

Siouxland Senior Open ends in 3-way tie
DAKOTA DUNES — Vern VanPeursem, Lance Heimsoth and Sam Prue each took a share of the Siouxland Senior Open championship on Friday at Two Rivers Golf Course.
All three men shot 69 on the Par-70 course. Heimsoth was in the Ernie Els Flight while VanPeursem and Prue golfed together in the Fred Couples Flight.
Bill Mathers came in fourth place, as he shot an even 70.
Three other men rounded out the Top 5. Jeff Donaldson, Jay Jackson and Mark Krause carded scores of 71.
The men also had a team competition. The foursome of Donaldson, Jim Tritz, Kirk Walker and Bill Mathers teamed up to shoot a 61, and they won by one stroke.
The women's championship went to Tami Snyder. Snyder was one of 13 women competing for the title.
Snyder shot an 88, and she won the tournament by eight strokes.
Tami Mahrt was second (96), Sandy Baker third (97), Denise Parsons fourth (98) and Judy Boyle rounded out the Top 5 with an even score of 100.
The Siouxland Senior Open is a championship event that benefits the Memory Care Unit at Sunrise Retirement Community.
E.B. Baker served as the Tournament's Honorary Chairman.
Conditions were windy, firm and fast, according to Two Rivers' Rodd Slater.
Parsons wins FWGA tourney
SIOUX CITY — Denise Parsons came away on Thursday with the Floyd Women's Golf Association championship with an 18-hole score of 83 at Floyd Valley Golf Course.
She won the championship flight by nine strokes, as Erna Kirwan was the meet runner-up with a 93.
Terry Landean was third at 93.
Cindy Fleckenstein won the first flight at 96, and Jan Jandrlich won the No. 2 Flight with 122.
Dornan wins at Green Valley
SIOUX CITY — The 2021 Green Valley Women's Golf tournament winner on Wednesday was Club Champion Sharon Dornan.
Barb Haley and Judy Boyle tied for second with 102.
Sally Kimball won the first flight at 102. Cindy Fleckenstein won the second flight at 109.
Morningside earns two sweeps
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Morningside University women's volleyball team came away with a pair of sweeps Friday to open the season at the KCAC Fall Fling.
The Mustangs beat Friends by set scores 25-16, 25-21 and 25-15, then they turned around to defeat Oklahoma Wesleyan 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.
During the match win against Friends, Meredith Hoffman and Claire Wilson had a team-high eight kills. Hoffman also had a total of three blocks.
Sydney Marlow also had six kills.
Bridget Smith had 15 assists, and Payton Shoquist had a team-high 12 digs.
Morningside hit .142 as a team.
Then, against OWU, Marlow led the team with 10 kills. Wilson had seven and Ryley Rolls had six.
Smith had 13 assists. Shoquist had 13 digs.
In that win, the Mustangs hit .202 while holding Oklahoma Wesleyan to .162.
USD soccer finds new opponent
VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team will host Northern State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Complex to open its 2021 regular season.
The Coyotes were originally scheduled to open the season against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, but the game was cancelled due to travel complications.