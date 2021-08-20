SPORTS BRIEFS: Siouxland Senior Open ends in 3-way tie

Siouxland Senior Open ends in 3-way tie

DAKOTA DUNES — Vern VanPeursem, Lance Heimsoth and Sam Prue each took a share of the Siouxland Senior Open championship on Friday at Two Rivers Golf Course.

All three men shot 69 on the Par-70 course. Heimsoth was in the Ernie Els Flight while VanPeursem and Prue golfed together in the Fred Couples Flight.

Bill Mathers came in fourth place, as he shot an even 70.

Three other men rounded out the Top 5. Jeff Donaldson, Jay Jackson and Mark Krause carded scores of 71.

The men also had a team competition. The foursome of Donaldson, Jim Tritz, Kirk Walker and Bill Mathers teamed up to shoot a 61, and they won by one stroke.

The women's championship went to Tami Snyder. Snyder was one of 13 women competing for the title.

Snyder shot an 88, and she won the tournament by eight strokes.

Tami Mahrt was second (96), Sandy Baker third (97), Denise Parsons fourth (98) and Judy Boyle rounded out the Top 5 with an even score of 100.

The Siouxland Senior Open is a championship event that benefits the Memory Care Unit at Sunrise Retirement Community.