Solsma, Good Works Squad set for New Year’s Day
SIOUX CITY | Morningside College senior quarterback Trent Solsma and the 2018 American Football Coaches Association/All-State Good Works Team will be recognized during the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Tuesday night.
This is an honor for 169 athletes who distinguish themselves not only on the field but off the field as well. A prestigious panel of judges then narrows their decision to 22 college football players and an honorary head coach. These athletes come from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and combined divisions of FCS, II, III and NAIA.
Solsma, who passed for 5,391 yards and 72 touchdowns while leading Coach Steve Ryan’s Mustangs to the NAIA national championship, has earned his spot in the group of 22. This special honor recognizes the tremendous amounts of work he has done for his mother's non-profit organization in Africa year after year.
Solsma traveled with six other Morningside football players this past summer to Tanzania to lend their support to Kelli Solsma's Project Rehema Ministries. While in Tanzania, Solsma and fellow players constructed a home that will house eight to 10 orphans and a "mama" or foster parent. The players poured the cement and laid the brick for the house as well as dug a 13-foot bathroom.
Longtime official Kapitan passes away
YANKTON, S.D. | Longtime football, basketball and track official Colin Kapitan, known as Kappy, passed away Friday at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Kaptian was 78 years old, according to the Yankton Press & Dakotan.
For three decades, Kapitan served as a college football and basketball referee, officiating games at different levels, including the NAIA. He retired after the 2000 football season.
Kapitan was honored as the National Federation Sports Official of the Year in 1999 and was inducted into the National Federation of Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. He then went on to mentor and recruit new officials.