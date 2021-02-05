SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota adds three football players

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota Head Football Coach Bob Nielson has announced that Waukon quarterback Creed Welch and Marian Catholic defensive end Justin Stallworth have been added to the 2021 recruiting class. In addition, the team added in January Da’Raun McKinney, a defensive back who has transferred to USD from the University of Iowa.
Welch is a 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound, signal caller from Waukon, Iowa. He passed for more than 6,000 yards, ran for 1,100 more and totaled 88 touchdowns (70 pass, 18 rush) throughout his career for the Indians. He earned first-team honors at defensive back in addition to being named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, and helped the Indians to state titles in both 2017 and 2020.
Stallworth is a 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound defensive end and receiver from Chicago Heights, Illinois. He earned all-conference honors for the Spartans after compiling 30 tackles including eight sacks during his final season. He also had 190 yards receiving on the offensive side of the ball.
McKinney prepped at River Rouge High School in River Rouge, Michigan, before signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound defensive back redshirted in 2019 before appearing in three games this past fall at Iowa. Competing during the fall makes him unable to compete for USD this spring due to NCAA rules, but McKinney will be ready for the 2021 fall campaign.
Wayne State adds trio to football roster
WAYNE, Neb. — Three more student athletes have announced their commitment to attend Wayne State College and join the Wildcat football program for the 2021 season. Wayne State head football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of Trevon Jones from Bellevue West High School and Dilan Krause and Bo Wieseler from Elkhorn South High School to the 2021 signing class, bringing the total number of the 2021 recruiting class to 33.
Tre’von Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175 pound defensive back from Bellevue West High School, is a three year starter in football. During senior season, Jones had 31 tackles with two passes defended and one interception helping the Thunderbirds to a 6-1 record and Class A quarterfinals. He was named Class A All-State honorable mention as a senior. Jones played his junior season at Omaha Central High School and was credited with 27 receptions for 246 yards and one TD at wide receiver.
Dilan Krause, a 6-1 180 pound quarterback from Elkhorn South High School, helped the Storm to a 10-2 record last fall as a senior while finishing as Class A runner-up.
Bo Wieseler, a 5-11, 205 pound linebacker from Elkhorn South High School, was a three year starter for the Storm.