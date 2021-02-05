SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota adds three football players

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota Head Football Coach Bob Nielson has announced that Waukon quarterback Creed Welch and Marian Catholic defensive end Justin Stallworth have been added to the 2021 recruiting class. In addition, the team added in January Da’Raun McKinney, a defensive back who has transferred to USD from the University of Iowa.

Welch is a 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound, signal caller from Waukon, Iowa. He passed for more than 6,000 yards, ran for 1,100 more and totaled 88 touchdowns (70 pass, 18 rush) throughout his career for the Indians. He earned first-team honors at defensive back in addition to being named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, and helped the Indians to state titles in both 2017 and 2020.

Stallworth is a 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound defensive end and receiver from Chicago Heights, Illinois. He earned all-conference honors for the Spartans after compiling 30 tackles including eight sacks during his final season. He also had 190 yards receiving on the offensive side of the ball.