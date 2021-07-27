SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota football earns eight spots on All-Missouri Valley Football team

Eight Coyotes get preseason MVFC honors
ST. LOUIS — South Dakota punter Brady Schutt, long snapper Dalton Godfrey, wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch and linebacker Brock Mogensen were named to the preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team on Tuesday.
In addition, defensive lineman Jacob Matthew, linebacker Jack Cochrane, cornerback Myles Harden and offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger received honorable mention. The eight honorees are tied for the fifth-most among the 11 Valley programs.
The Valley announced a first team and a second team this year and all but 10 of the 62 selections are returners from the spring’s all-Valley team. Schutt and Godfrey were first-team preseason picks while Vander Esch and Mogensen were second team. A new category for all-purpose player was created for the 2021 fall campaign.
Schutt, Godfrey, Vander Esch, Mogensen and Cochrane have earned all-Valley awards in the past. Vander Esch and Schutt are both two-time all-Valley picks. Scheidegger has twice been named honorable mention. Matthew and Harden earned honorable mention honors this past spring.
SDSU football picked to win
ST. LOUIS — South Dakota State has been picked to win the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference title, according to a poll conducted among the league's coaches, sports information directors and a media panel that was announced Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits received 24 of the 43 first-place votes to finish with 454 points, edging North Dakota State with 435 points and 18 first-place votes. North Dakota (357), Southern Illinois (345) and Northern Iowa (311) rounded out the top five, with UNI claiming the final first-place vote.
It marks the first time since joining the MVFC in 2008 that the Jackrabbits, who return 10 starters on both sides of the ball, have been tabbed as the preseason favorite, after finishing second in the annual forecast six times.
SDSU linebacker Logan Backhaus was among the dozen Jackrabbits on the MVFC Preseason team.
The remainder of the poll included: Missouri State, sixth, 256; Illinois State, seventh, 196; South Dakota, eighth, 163; Youngstown State, ninth, 126; Indiana State, 10th, 112, and Western Illinois, 11th, 83.
Blackhawks acquire Fleury
Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from Vegas to Chicago on Tuesday, a stunning turn of events that has the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender contemplating his future.
The Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Blackhawks for minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in a salary dump. Fleury is set to count $7 million against the cap next season, the final year of his contract.
It's the first time in 20 years the reigning Vezina winner was traded before the next season. Buffalo traded Dominik Hasek to Detroit on the first day of free agency in 2001.