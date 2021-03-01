SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota football moves into Top 25

USD moves into FCS Top 25
CHICAGO — South Dakota football is No. 20 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll following the team’s season-opening 27-20 win at Illinois State Saturday. It marks the program’s first return to the top 25 since the beginning of the 2018 campaign and the team’s first top-20 designation since 2017.
South Dakota is one of seven MVFC teams ranked in the top 20. This week’s opponent, North Dakota, is up to No. 4 following back-to-back wins against Southern Illinois (No. 11 this week) and South Dakota State (No. 8). Despite its loss to the Coyotes, Illinois State (1-0) is ranked five spots higher than USD by the pollsters at No. 15.
South Dakota has beaten then-No. 5 South Dakota State and then-No. 7 Illinois State in its last two contests dating back to the end of last season. North Dakota will be South Dakota’s third straight top-10 challenge. USD has five top-10 wins in its last five-plus seasons.
Sjerven nabs third Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven has been named the Summit League women’s basketball player of the week for the period ended Feb. 28.
Sjerven posted back-to-back double-doubles in leading the Coyotes to a pair of wins over third-seeded North Dakota State. She averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the weekend. This marks her third Summit League weekly honor this season and the fifth in her career.
Sjerven’s senior day stat line included 24 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. She also had the game-winning free throw on Saturday after being fouled on an offensive putback in the final second. It was one of her seven offensive boards on the weekend. Sjerven moved to second in school history on Sunday for career blocks (178).
Hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven is the league’s leader in rebounds and blocks. She ranks in the nation’s top-25 for both categories. She’s reached double figures in 20 of 21 games with a league-best nine double-doubles this year.
Teddy Allen decides to transfer
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the departure of junior guard Teddy Allen from the program Monday morning.
“I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg and his coaching staff for allowing me to come back to Nebraska and have the opportunity to play basketball in the best conference in the country,” Allen said. “I appreciate the support I’ve received from everyone in the program. I am thankful for the love I have received from my teammates and the relationships we have built over the last year. I also want to give a special thank you to the Husker fans for their encouragement and support."
Allen played in 22 games for the Huskers this season, averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He had 20 or more points eight times, including a career-high 41-point performance against Penn State on Feb. 23.