SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota football moves into Top 25

Sjerven’s senior day stat line included 24 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. She also had the game-winning free throw on Saturday after being fouled on an offensive putback in the final second. It was one of her seven offensive boards on the weekend. Sjerven moved to second in school history on Sunday for career blocks (178).

Hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven is the league’s leader in rebounds and blocks. She ranks in the nation’s top-25 for both categories. She’s reached double figures in 20 of 21 games with a league-best nine double-doubles this year.

Teddy Allen decides to transfer

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the departure of junior guard Teddy Allen from the program Monday morning.

“I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg and his coaching staff for allowing me to come back to Nebraska and have the opportunity to play basketball in the best conference in the country,” Allen said. “I appreciate the support I’ve received from everyone in the program. I am thankful for the love I have received from my teammates and the relationships we have built over the last year. I also want to give a special thank you to the Husker fans for their encouragement and support."

Allen played in 22 games for the Huskers this season, averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He had 20 or more points eight times, including a career-high 41-point performance against Penn State on Feb. 23.

