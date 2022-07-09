SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota grad Chloe Lamb gets first coaching job at U-Mary

Lamb gets asst. coaching job

BISMARCK, N.D. — Reigning Summit League Player of the Year Chloe Lamb is making the jump from the court to the bench as the new University of Mary women's assistant basketball coach.

U-Mary coach Rick Neumann selected the South Dakota native to serve as the Marauders assistant coach after she led the University of South Dakota to the program's first NCAA Division I Sweet 16 appearance last spring.

Lamb earned the 2022 Summit League Tournament MVP as the Coyotes won both Summit regular season and tournament titles. She is a four-time All-Summit League selection, earning 1st team honors her last two seasons at USD.

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) selected the Onida, SD, native for its "So You Want To Be A Coach" conference at the 2022 Women's Final Four, where she networked with women's college basketball coaches and administrators throughout the country and connected with other female basketball players while attending sessions on coaching and recruiting strategies.

Lamb will be active in all aspects of the Marauders program with a special emphasis on player development and recruiting.

"I am so excited to begin my coaching journey with Coach Neumann and the University of Mary," said Lamb in the school's press release. "I can't wait to share my experiences and the lessons I have learned to help our team grow. I'm very passionate about basketball and am excited to continue to pursue my passion from the sidelines while working with our players. I'm looking forward to serving our scholar-athletes and being a part of the Marauders community."

The Coyotes career leader in games played (162), a total that ranks third all-time in NCAA history, Lamb finished her stellar career third on the USD leaderboard in scoring (1,884 points), second in 3-pointers (253) and seventh in steals (196). She was a member of four straight NCAA tournament teams.

Hall wins ISU's male award

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football player Breece Hall, Big 12 Offensive Player of the year, a consensus All-American in 2021 and one of the best running backs in school history, has been named the 2022 Gary Thompson Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year.

Hall, a Wichita, Kansas, native, is one of just four players in Big 12 history to earn offensive player of the year honors multiple times, joining a prestigious group that includes Ricky Williams (Texas), Jason White (Oklahoma) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma).

He finished his junior season with 1,472 rushing yards while tying his own ISU season records in scoring (138) and touchdowns (23), which ranked second nationally in both categories. The Doak Walker Award finalist completed his career owning or sharing 11 school records.

Hall, who for the second time in his career finished among the top 10 for the Heisman Trophy, displayed an unbelievable knack for finding the end zone. He rushed for a touchdown in his final 24 games as a Cyclone to break the NCAA all-time record for consecutive games with a score on the ground.

He led the Big 12 Conference and was sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game (122.7), while topping the league and ranking fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns with 20.

Nebraska ready to launch fan club

LINCOLN, Neb. — Starting in August, Nebraska football players will be a part of a special-access name, image and likeness fan club that gives Husker supporters a chance to meet the team and interact online with student-athletes.

The Big Red Fan Club, as players such as Ochaun Mathis and Logan Smothers touted on social media Saturday, goes live next month. Players encouraged fans to sign up for a waitlist. Membership in the club is capped at 5,000 members though, because there is no limit on the number of memberships one can purchase, the program could benefit a smaller group of wealthy boosters, depending on where they fall in line.

Cost for the pass will be announced at a later date.

Player-driven NIL clubs have been popping up at schools all over the country. Iowa, a mild player in the NIL market, debuted the Iowa City NIL Club earlier this week.