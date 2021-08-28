SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota Little League team loses in semifinal

S.D. squad loses in semis
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cooper Oden struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings Saturday as Ohio hung on to beat South Dakota 5-2 in a semifinal at the Little League World Series.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game.
Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently. Despite his successful outing, he said it wasn’t easy.
Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, South Dakota rallied for three straight singles off Oden to score a run. South Dakota then loaded the bases off reliever Kaleb Harden and brought the winning run to the plate with nobody out. But Harden got three outs, the last on a force at third, to send Ohio into the title game.
South Dakota will play in the national semifinal game at 9 a.m. Sunday.
"That was a tough conversation at the end," Sioux City native and South Dakota coach Mike Gorsett said after the game. "That's life, and that's the lesson that I hope they can take from this. I was glad we responded in the sixth.
"Baseball is going to stay far off our minds (tonight)," Gorsett added. "It really hit me before the game, and what's going on in this world, these kids are playing in front of a national TV audience to give them a break in life. These 12-year-old kids are allowing them to have an outlet."
Explorers move schedule around
SIOUX CITY — Due to the field conditions at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park, Saturday's game between the Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries was postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The third game of this series will change venues to Sioux Falls Stadium and will be played as a doubleheader next weekend when the Explorers go to visit the Canaries. The date and time for that doubleheader are still yet to be determined.
Tickets for any of the postponed games this weekend may be exchanged for the doubleheader scheduled on Sunday, which will consist of two seven inning contests with the second game beginning thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first one.
The Explorers have not played since Thursday night, when they lost to Houston for their second-straight loss.
Bills blank Packers in preseason
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales.
Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect throw in hitting Gabriel Davis in stride — a step ahead of cornerback Isaac Yiadom — on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.
The fourth-year starter showed off his familiar dual-threat ability by making his best throw three plays before Moss’ touchdown. Scrambling to his left, Allen threw a pass across his body to a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 21-yard gain.
Buffalo finished 3-0, extending its preseason winning streak to eight games, going back to a 26-13 loss to Cincinnati on Aug. 26, 2018. The Packers finished 0-3, closing a preseason in which a majority of their starters didn’t play. Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, sat out the entire preseason and was one of 31 players the Packers rested against Buffalo.
Jordan Love, Rodgers’ heir apparent, played into the third quarter and finished 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. He was returning after missing last weekend with an injury to his throwing shoulder. A myriad of mistakes led to the Packers coming up empty, with their first three possessions stalling inside the Buffalo 21.