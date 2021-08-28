SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota Little League team loses in semifinal

S.D. squad loses in semis

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cooper Oden struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings Saturday as Ohio hung on to beat South Dakota 5-2 in a semifinal at the Little League World Series.

The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game.

Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently. Despite his successful outing, he said it wasn’t easy.

Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, South Dakota rallied for three straight singles off Oden to score a run. South Dakota then loaded the bases off reliever Kaleb Harden and brought the winning run to the plate with nobody out. But Harden got three outs, the last on a force at third, to send Ohio into the title game.

South Dakota will play in the national semifinal game at 9 a.m. Sunday.

"That was a tough conversation at the end," Sioux City native and South Dakota coach Mike Gorsett said after the game. "That's life, and that's the lesson that I hope they can take from this. I was glad we responded in the sixth.