SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota men's track and field enters top 25

USD men's track and field enters top-25

NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota men’s track and field has moved up to No. 25 in the week three U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association national rankings. South Dakota’s women remain 41st in the rankings.

The Coyote men’s pole vault and high jump squads pave the way for the improvement.

South Dakota boasts the top-ranked pole vault squad led by NCAA leader Chris Nilsen. Nilsen improved his own nation-leading mark at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet last weekend with a 19-1 jump. Redshirt-junior Ethan Bray also posted an indoor best last weekend with a clearance of 18-1. Nick Johnson and Kaleb Ellis round out the pole vault squad, which has an average height of 17-8.

The men’s high jump squad remains second in the country with an average height of 6-11. Senior Zack Anderson and sophomore Jack Durst continue to lead the crew, but junior Blake Vande Hoef jumped a season-best 6-9 ½ at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet last weekend to improve the average. The Coyotes also saw the addition of multi-eventer Kenneth McMahan moving into the squad’s top-four with his clearance of 6-9 last weekend.