SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota men's basketball to play BYU

USD men's basketball to play BYU

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota men’s basketball program has added another marquee game to its 2022-23 schedule with a matchup against the BYU Cougars.

This game will take place on Dec. 3 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz.

“We are excited to head to Vivint Arena and play a top-notch opponent in BYU,” said USD coach Eric Peterson in a press release. “It is a team and a venue I am very familiar with coming from Utah. Coach (Mark) Pope and his staff do an excellent job and have put that program back into the national spotlight over the past three years. We look forward to the challenge and are also pumped for the opportunity to play in an NBA arena.”

The Coyotes are set to have one of the best offenses in the Summit this season. With the return of a 20 points per game scorer in A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota also brings back three double-digit scorers in Kruz Perrott-Hunt (15 ppg), Mason Archambault (14.5 ppg), and Tasos Kamateros (11.5 ppg). The Coyotes went out and got Paul Bruns, who averaged 14.8 points per game with North Dakota, and Mihai Carcoana from Toledo in the transfer portal to add more experience to the team.

The game between the Coyotes and Cougars will be the first time these two teams have met in program history.

The Cougars were 24-11 record last season and the No. 2 seed in the NIT, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Haverdink wins GPAC award

SIOUX CITY — After finishing as the top NAIA runner at the Augustana Twilight on Friday, Emily Haverdink earned Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Runner of the Week honors, the conference office announced this morning.

The MOC-Floyd Valley grad posted a time of 18:49.96, which placed her in 26th among 313 total participants from the NAIA and the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA). In addition to her performance among her competitors, Haverdink’s time in the 5K race eclipsed her personal best mark. Friday’s outing was her first collegiate competition.

Northwestern finished 11th overall in the 28-team field and placed second among NAIA schools, with Concordia (Neb.) finishing ninth.

Jamestown stymies Northwestern

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – In a top-10 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) matchup in a GPAC clash, the No. 8-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (9-2, 1-1 GPAC) fell in straight sets to No. 6-ranked Jamestown (12-1, 1-0 GPAC) Tuesday night.

A fast start for the Jimmies in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, jumping out to a 5-0 lead. Northwestern used both their time outs early in the set as Jamestown jumped out to the 13-3 first set lead. Northwestern began to turn it on in the middle of the set, scoring four-straight points, to make it 18-11. Ultimately, the Jimmies would use the early momentum created to take the first set 25-11.

Northwestern responded in the second set, taking their first lead of the match with scoring the first point of the set. The Raiders big swingers, led by Jazlin De Haan, got hot as they jumped out to a quick 6-2 early set two lead.

Jamestown started set No. 2 on a 7-0 run, using their home crowd to their advantage, to get back into the set. The rest of the set was a battle between two NAIA heavy weights, eventually won by the home squad 25-22.

The Jimmies wwalked away with another 25-22 set victory and took the match in straight sets.