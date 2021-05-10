SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota women's basketball to play in Paradise Jam

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
USD heads to Virgin Islands
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball will be one of eight teams to play in the 2021 Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands from Nov. 25-27. The tournament field includes Arizona, DePaul, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Dakota, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
The field includes five NCAA Tournament teams, highlighted by the national runner-up Arizona Wildcats. The other four NCAA squads are Northwestern, Rutgers, Texas A&M and the Coyotes.
South Dakota makes its debut at the Paradise Jam, one of the premier women’s basketball tournaments in its 22nd year. The Coyotes have 13 returners in 2021-22, including all five starters, from this past season’s NCAA Tournament squad.
The Paradise Jam returns to the Virgin Islands after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament. The games will be played at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas. The field will be split into two divisions of four teams, guaranteeing each team three games.
All tournament games will be streamed live on ESPN3 or ESPN+. The full tournament schedule will be announced at a later date.
GPAC GOLF
Knight, Douglas get PoYs
SIOUX CITY — Sam Knight from Morningside has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Women’s Golfer of the Year and headlines the 2020-21 GPAC Women’s Golf All-Conference team. Knight claimed overall medalist honors for the GPAC Championships with a 72-hole score of 305 (+15) to out distance the field.
Jonny Douglas from Morningside has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Golfer of the Year and headlines the 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Golf All-Conference team. Douglas claimed overall medalist honors for the GPAC Championships with a 72-hole score of 290 (+2) to out distance the field.
Todd Sapp from Morningside has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year. Sapp coached the Mustangs to the team title this year with a four-round total of 1247.
EXPLORERS
Hasler among roster changes
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the following roster moves: RHP Kent Hasler has had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Explorers have signed OF Joseph Monge and RHP Samson Abernathy and moved OF Eury Perez to the Inactive List.
Kent Hasler has now twice signed with the X’s, and once again will not be included in the bullpen. He signed with the Explorers prior to the 2020 season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He still found a place to play after being selected 33rd overall in the American Association Supplemental Draft by the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
Hasler was an NJCAA All-American at Mesa CC where he pitched for two years before transferring to Louisiana Tech. As a Bulldog Hasler pitched in 36 games, starting seven with a 3.63 ERA. Hasler finished his time at Louisiana with an 8-5 record and 11 saves.
Hasler becomes the 25th Sioux City Explorer to have his contract purchased by a major league organization since the end of the 2015 season.
Monge will be entering his 7th season of professional baseball in 2021 and first with Sioux City.
A 2013, 17th round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico, Monge has proven to be an effective outfielder during his time in the Boston Red Sox minor league system. Monge reached as high as Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs in 2019. Monge has played in 453 games, hitting at a .256 clip with 85 doubles, driving in 155 runs, and scoring 213 of his own.Abernathy will be entering into his second season of professional baseball, and first with Sioux City.
A 27th round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 out of the University of the Pacific, Abernathy played three years of college ball. He spent two years at Feather River College before transferring to the University of the Pacific.
He didn’t see much action in two years at the University of the Pacific, but the Pirates took note of his electric stuff and it showed in his lone season of minor league ball.
Given the role of closer in his first year with the rookie ball Bristol Pirates, Abernathy had 8 saves in 17 appearances, one of them being a rare three inning save. His dominance showed all around with opposing hitters only hitting .169 off the right handed pitcher.
This will be Abernathy’s first appearance in independent baseball.
In a corresponding move, outfielder Eury Perez has been moved to the Inactive List.