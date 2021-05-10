SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota women's basketball to play in Paradise Jam

He still found a place to play after being selected 33rd overall in the American Association Supplemental Draft by the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Hasler was an NJCAA All-American at Mesa CC where he pitched for two years before transferring to Louisiana Tech. As a Bulldog Hasler pitched in 36 games, starting seven with a 3.63 ERA. Hasler finished his time at Louisiana with an 8-5 record and 11 saves.

Hasler becomes the 25th Sioux City Explorer to have his contract purchased by a major league organization since the end of the 2015 season.

Monge will be entering his 7th season of professional baseball in 2021 and first with Sioux City.

A 2013, 17th round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico, Monge has proven to be an effective outfielder during his time in the Boston Red Sox minor league system. Monge reached as high as Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs in 2019. Monge has played in 453 games, hitting at a .256 clip with 85 doubles, driving in 155 runs, and scoring 213 of his own.Abernathy will be entering into his second season of professional baseball, and first with Sioux City.