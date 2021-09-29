SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota's Elizabeth Juhnke reaches 1,000 career kills

Irey wins USHL Forward of the Week

SIOUX CITY — Musketeers forward Kirklan Irey, now in his third season with the Musketeers, had a career night in Sioux City’s second Fall Classic matchup, registering four points (2-2-4) in a 5-2 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The four-point night was a trio of career-bests for Irey, a Bemidji State University commit, as it marked his first multi-goal USHL game, first game with more than two points and fourth multi-assist game.

Irey has now appeared in 102 career USHL games with 39 points (18-21-39).

In the win, Irey opened the scoring just three minutes into the matchup and added an assist midway through the opening frame, giving the Musketeers a 2-0 lead. Irey made it a three- and four-point night when he added another helper in the opening 90 seconds of the third period before striking for a powerplay goal less than five minutes later.

Juhnke reaches 1,000 kills

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota moved to 2-0 in Summit League play by hitting a season-high .427 and making quick work of North Dakota State in front of nearly 1,000 fans Tuesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Scores went 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.

The Coyotes moved to 5-6 overall while sending the Bison (6-9, 0-3 Summit) to their sixth straight defeat. Both teams began a stretch of three matches in five days. South Dakota travels to Oral Roberts Thursday and Kansas City Saturday.

“This was another full team win,” said South Dakota head coach Leanne Williamson. “North Dakota State is a team that yearly gives us some struggles, so for us to come out and create some leads and win a little more decisively I think says a lot about the work this team has put in.”

Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 13 kills and has reached double digits in all 11 matches this season. She surpassed 1,000 career kills during the match, becoming the ninth Coyote since 1986 to reach that milestone.

“It’s a great feat and something I know she’s proud of and something we’re proud of her for accomplishing as well,” said Williamson. “Just really looking forward to getting on the road now and getting out in three is a huge thing for us tonight.”

Outside of a 16-10 deficit in the first set, it was smooth sailing for the Coyotes. Sami Slaughter served six straight points that put South Dakota ahead 17-16, and another 4-0 run made it 21-17 USD. Juhnke had three kills and a block during the rally. She hit .440 (13-2-25) for the match.

Madison Harms had 10 kills with no errors on 15 swings and Aimee Adams added nine kills with one error on 17 attempts. Maddie Wiedenfeld had six kills on 12 attacks without an error.

