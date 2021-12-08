SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota's Hail Mary named SI's Play of the Year

Hail Mary earns SI award

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — South Dakota football’s Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of a 23-20 win against rival-South Dakota State was named the winner of The Sports Illustrated Awards’ Smooth Play of the Year.

The announcement was made live Tuesday at Hard Rock Live located inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb, who connected for the game-winning score, were in person to accept the award on the program’s behalf.

The awards were streamed live and hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal presented the Play of the Year Award.

Northern Colorado edges USD

GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado made 8-of-8 from the charity stripe in the final minute to hold off a surging South Dakota squad 74-69 inside the Bank of Colorado Arena.

South Dakota (5-4) fought back from a 14-point second-half deficit to take the lead with less than six minutes to play. Northern Colorado (6-5) wins its third-straight game at home with the help of crucial free-throw shooting and playmaking by senior Daylen Kountz.

Three Coyotes finished in double-figures for the game led by Mason Archambault’s 14. Xavier Fuller pitched in 13 points and Hunter Goodrick added 10.

The Coyotes shot a season-high against a Division I opponent of 48.4 percent (30-of-62) from the field. The Bears gained the edge at the line, making 17-of-26 from the stripe for the game compared to the Coyotes’ 3-of-5 at the stripe.

South Dakota returns home to the friendly confines of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for a four-game stretch. USD hosts Northern Arizona at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Vermillion.

Kolar wins Campbell Trophy

LAS VEGAS — Iowa State senior All-American tight end Charlie Kolar earned the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday at the 63rd National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

The Campbell Trophy is given annually to the nation’s best scholar-athlete football player and is considered the Academic Heisman. It ranks as one of college football’s most sought after and competitive awards, recognizing an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Kolar, who was in attendance to accept the 25-pound bronze trophy, will also receive a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Nwankpa chooses Hawkeyes

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Five-star recruit and Southeast Polk senior Xavier Nwankpa announced in a press conference on Wednesday that he is staying home.

The Rams senior chose Iowa, over Ohio State and Notre Dame. He had multiple scholarship offers.

He'll join OABCIG grad Cooper DeJean in the defensive backs' room, as Nwankpa is a safety. Nwankpa picked off four passes this season for 86 yards.

Nwankpa also returned a kickoff for a TD.

The Rams won the Class 5A football title this season.

