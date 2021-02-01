SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota's Stanley Umude gets Summit League player of the week

Umude named Summit League Player of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota senior Stanley Umude earned his third career Summit League Player of the Week honors the league office announced Monday. Umude averaged 28.0 points, 6.5 boards and dished out 3.5 assists in the two games while making 21-of-33 of his attempts from the field in the sweep over Omaha. This is Umude's second weekly honor of the season.
Umude poured in 32 points in the first game against Omaha on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe. The 32 points was the third time this season Umude has recorded 30 or more points. On Saturday, Umude backed up A.J. Plitzuweit's career outing of 37 points with 24 points of his own, the eighth time he has hit the 20-point marker. The San Antonio, Texas, native also hauled in eight rebounds and dished out five rebounds.
On the season, Umude averages 20.5 points, 7.3 boards and 2.7 assists on the season. He is shooting at a 46.9 percent clip and an 81.0 percent clip from the charity stripe. He is tied for 23rd in scoring in Division I this season.
Norling adds third NSIC honor of the season
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling was named the NSIC South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week announced Monday afternoon following her performances in two home games vs. Winona State over the weekend.
It’s the second straight week, third time this season and fifth time in her Wildcat career that Norling has collected NSIC South Division Player of the Week honors.
Norling, a 5-11 senior forward from Loretto, Minnesota, averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists per game against Winona State over the weekend.
She scored 21 points with nine rebounds in Friday’s 75-70 home loss and followed that with a 20-point, eight rebound effort in Saturday’s 72-61 victory over the Warriors. For the weekend, Norling shot 44.4 percent (16-36) from the field, 41.7 percent (5-12) from the 3-point line and 80 percent (4-5) at the free throw line.
This season, Norling leads Wayne State in scoring (17.7) and rebounding (8.0), ranking third in the NSIC in scoring and tied for second in rebounding. She is tied for second in the league in minutes played per game (35.2) and tied for fourth in 3-point field goals per game at 2.3.
With Norling’s 20 point performance Saturday, she became the seventh player in school history to score 1,500 points and now ranks sixth all-time with 1,513 points.