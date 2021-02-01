SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota's Stanley Umude gets Summit League player of the week

Umude named Summit League Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota senior Stanley Umude earned his third career Summit League Player of the Week honors the league office announced Monday. Umude averaged 28.0 points, 6.5 boards and dished out 3.5 assists in the two games while making 21-of-33 of his attempts from the field in the sweep over Omaha. This is Umude's second weekly honor of the season.

Umude poured in 32 points in the first game against Omaha on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe. The 32 points was the third time this season Umude has recorded 30 or more points. On Saturday, Umude backed up A.J. Plitzuweit's career outing of 37 points with 24 points of his own, the eighth time he has hit the 20-point marker. The San Antonio, Texas, native also hauled in eight rebounds and dished out five rebounds.

On the season, Umude averages 20.5 points, 7.3 boards and 2.7 assists on the season. He is shooting at a 46.9 percent clip and an 81.0 percent clip from the charity stripe. He is tied for 23rd in scoring in Division I this season.

