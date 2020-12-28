SPORTS BRIEFS: Dakota Valley boys basketball beats Corsica-Stickney

Tomscha hit a two-out solo homer in the sixth inning and that hit gave the Aces a 3-2 lead at the time.

Tomscha also had a sacrifice fly later in the win.

Tomscha leads the Australian Baseball League with two home runs. In 16 at-bats in the early season, the Stars standout is hitting .250 and has three RBIs.

Clark nabs B1G weekly honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Co-Player and Freshman of the Week for the third time, the conference announced Monday. Clark shares the Big Ten Player of the Week nod with Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes.

Clark is the second Big Ten freshman to win both awards, three times, in a season. The first to accomplish the milestone was Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui during the 2013-14 season.

Clark has earned at least one weekly honor in four of five weeks of the season, only missing week four due to Iowa’s only game being postponed due to COVID-19.

The West Des Moines native registered her first career triple-double against Western Illinois on Dec. 22, tallying 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. She filled her stat line, adding three steals and a block in the matchup with the Leathernecks.