SPORTS BRIEFS: South Sioux City names Nic McBride as new softball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Nic McBride has been a prominent figure in the South Sioux City baseball and softball communities for the last several years.

Now, he gets to lead the South Sioux City High School softball team starting in the fall.

Cardinals activities director Odell Santos announced in a video press release the appointment of McBride, who is a South Sioux grad, to take over the softball program.

McBride was an assistant coach during the 2019 season where the Cardinals went 5-25, including a pair of wins late in the season.

McBride has coached American Legion Baseball in South Sioux for five years. He’s been on the board for the SSC Youth Softball and Baseball for the past five years and plans to continue running the youth summer program.

“It is a great opportunity when you can hire somebody who has been in the program for the last couple of years through volunteering and a couple years on the staff,” Santos said.

The Cardinals also announced the hiring of assistant coach Trish Martin, who is also a South Sioux grad.

“I’m excited to work alongside Trish, and I know we can do some good things with her and the kids,” McBride said.