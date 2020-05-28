SPORTS BRIEFS: South Sioux City names Nic McBride as new softball coach

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Nic McBride has been a prominent figure in the South Sioux City baseball and softball communities for the last several years.
Now, he gets to lead the South Sioux City High School softball team starting in the fall.
Cardinals activities director Odell Santos announced in a video press release the appointment of McBride, who is a South Sioux grad, to take over the softball program.
McBride was an assistant coach during the 2019 season where the Cardinals went 5-25, including a pair of wins late in the season.
McBride has coached American Legion Baseball in South Sioux for five years. He’s been on the board for the SSC Youth Softball and Baseball for the past five years and plans to continue running the youth summer program.
“It is a great opportunity when you can hire somebody who has been in the program for the last couple of years through volunteering and a couple years on the staff,” Santos said.
The Cardinals also announced the hiring of assistant coach Trish Martin, who is also a South Sioux grad.
“I’m excited to work alongside Trish, and I know we can do some good things with her and the kids,” McBride said.
McBride believes he can start getting the program headed in the right direction.
“We have a good core group of girls coming back and they have plenty of experience,” McBride said. “They look to be great leaders for the team.”
USD’s Schutt earns preseason honors
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota senior and MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate Brady Schutt has been named a preseason All-American, according to HERO Sports announced Thursday.
It is the first such honor for Schutt, the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019 who ranked fourth nationally with a 45.1-yard average.
Schutt kicked 19 punts of 50 yards or more. He also drew 13 fair catches on his 57 boots and pinned 17 inside the 20.
As a unit, the Coyotes ranked seventh nationally in net punting with a 40.1-yard average.
WSC gets 3 All-Americans
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State Track and Field student-athletes Cade Kalkowski, Dylan Kaup and McKenzie Scheil were named 2020 Indoor Track and Field All-Americans by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Association in New Orleans, La. on Tuesday. The three individuals qualified for the Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama in March but were unable to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kalkowski, a junior from Niobrara, was an indoor national qualifier in the weight throw for a second straight season after recording a top season mark of 67 feet, 3 ¼ inches at the NSIC Indoor Championships in Mankato to place second and earn All-NSIC honors.
Last season, Kalkowski earned All-American honors in the event with a seventh place finish (66' 7 ¾") at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Kaup, a senior from Neligh (Neligh-Oakdale HS), was a repeat national qualifier in the weight throw also after posting a top throw of 64-1 this season at the SDSU Last Chance Meet on February 21. His mark ranked 14th best in NCAA Division II.
Scheil, a sophomore from Fairmont (Fillmore Central HS), repeated as a national qualifier after she captured the weight throw title at the NSIC Indoor Championships in Mankato, Minnesota with a season-best mark of 63-0, which ranked as the fifth-best mark in NCAA Division II entering the indoor nationals.
Iowa State, South Carolina to meet this season
IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences have announced the matchups for their women's basketball challenge for the 2020-21 season, with Iowa State set to host South Carolina on December 6, 2020.
“South Carolina coming to Hilton Coliseum will give our fans a chance to see the team that ended last season No.1 in the nation and will be there to start this season,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “This adds another major test to what will be one of the toughest schedules we have ever faced.”
The Gamecocks ended the 2019-20 season as the nation’s No. 1 team with a 32-1 overall record, with the Cyclones ending the season with a win over No. 2 Baylor on Senior Day.
The Gamecocks handed South Dakota one of its two losses this past season.
Every team from the Big 12 will participate, while 10 teams from the SEC will take part. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.
