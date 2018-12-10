Three BCU football players invited to bowl games
SIOUX CITY | Offensive linemen Kenny Trezvant and Michael McGuire of the Briar Cliff football team will be featured in the International Scout Bowl, which will be held this Friday while their running back teammate, Noah Ylagan, will compete in this Saturday’a NAIA Senior Bowl.
Both games will be played at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The International Scout Bowl will kick off at 4 p.m., while the NAIA/D2 Senior Bowl will start at 12:30 p.m.
Trezvant, a 6-foot-6, 400-pound senior from Modesto, Calif., earned honorable mention Great Plains Athletic Conference honors. McGuire is a 6-2, 310-pound senior from Portland, Ore. The two of them will play in a game that includes players who recently graduated from all collegiate levels as well as free agents in professional leagues.
Both Trezvant and McGuire provided blocking help for Ylagan, a 5-10, 195-pound native of San Diego, Calif., who rushed for 1,125 yards and four touchdowns. Ylagan, a second-team GPAC pick, will play in a game that in the past pitted graduated NAIA athletes against NCAA Division II players but now combines the two divisions into two rosters that face off with each other.
Each of these three helped Coach Dennis Wagner’s Chargers to a 6-5 record. It was the program’s first-ever winning season. The trio were invited to compete in the FreeAgentFootball.com International Scouting Showcase last weekend in Myrtle Beach.
Wayne State’s Stasi makes All-West Region
WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State senior forward Christina Stasi has collected another post-season academic award, as she has been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-West Region Third Team.
Stasi, a graduate of Millard North, carries a 4.00 grade point average while majoring in sociology and psychology. On the field, she collected her third Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honor in the last four years as she won second-team honors, leading Wayne State with 10 points (4 goals, 2 assists).
USD’s Sjerven wins Summit basketball honors
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota sophomore center Hannah Sjerven has been named the Summit League’s women’s basketball player of the week.
A native of Rogers, Minn., Sjerven supplied 17 points, seven blocked shots and seven rebounds in last Tuesday’s 85-74 win at Missouri State. Sunday, in a 79-40 win over Bellevue, Sjerven collected 10 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots.
Heading into Saturday’s game at No. 22 Missouri, Sjerven leads the Summit League with 19 blocked shots and ranks second with a .545 field goal percentage.