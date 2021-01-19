SPORTS BRIEFS: Three South Dakota track and field athletes earn weekly awards

Three Coyotes earn Summit weekly awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota’s Hugo Morvan, Sara Reifenrath and Gen Hirata have been named the Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

Morvan picks up his first career Summit Track Athlete of the Week award after winning the 60-meter hurdles at the USD Invitational in 8.05 seconds. The time ranks second in the Summit to teammate Brithton Senior and 32nd in the NCAA. A sophomore hailing from Vannes, France, Morvan’s time was a personal best and ranks fourth in program history.

Reifenrath also earns her first career Summit Track Athlete of the Week honor. She won the 400 meters and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay at Saturday’s USD Invitational. Reifenrath clocked 56.64 seconds in the open 400 for the ninth-best mark in USD history. Her 400 time, which converts to 55.90 seconds in the rankings because it was clocked on a flat 200-meter track, ranks 18th in the nation. The freshman standout from Hartington, Nebraska, becomes the only Summit League women’s track athlete to rank in the top-25 nationally for two events as her 200-meter time of 24.48 seconds from December ranks 24th.