SPORTS BRIEFS: Three South Dakota track and field athletes earn weekly awards

Three Coyotes earn Summit weekly awards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota’s Hugo Morvan, Sara Reifenrath and Gen Hirata have been named the Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week.
Morvan picks up his first career Summit Track Athlete of the Week award after winning the 60-meter hurdles at the USD Invitational in 8.05 seconds. The time ranks second in the Summit to teammate Brithton Senior and 32nd in the NCAA. A sophomore hailing from Vannes, France, Morvan’s time was a personal best and ranks fourth in program history.
Reifenrath also earns her first career Summit Track Athlete of the Week honor. She won the 400 meters and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay at Saturday’s USD Invitational. Reifenrath clocked 56.64 seconds in the open 400 for the ninth-best mark in USD history. Her 400 time, which converts to 55.90 seconds in the rankings because it was clocked on a flat 200-meter track, ranks 18th in the nation. The freshman standout from Hartington, Nebraska, becomes the only Summit League women’s track athlete to rank in the top-25 nationally for two events as her 200-meter time of 24.48 seconds from December ranks 24th.
Hirata acquires the first Summit Field Athlete of the Week in her career. She captured the pole vault at the USD Invitational with a collegiate best height of 13-8 ½. The height ranks sixth in program history. Hirata tops the Summit League by three inches and moved to 10th in the NCAA standings with the vault. The sophomore from Fredericksburg, Virginia, leads a pack of Coyotes to the top-six spots in the Summit standings for women’s pole vault this season.
The Coyotes host the Dakota Realty Invitational this Saturday at Hillenbrand Track inside the DakotaDome.
Iowa WBB game vs. Rutgers PPD
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The women’s basketball game between the University of Iowa and Rutgers University, scheduled for Sunday in Piscataway, N.J., has been postponed by Rutgers due to positive coronavirus tests within the program.
The decision to pause and postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.
Both institutions will work with the Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.
The Hawkeyes play Maryland on Thursday inside Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.
ISU-TTU game PPD
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State-Texas Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 has been postponed as the Cyclone program continues its pause due to COVID-19 protocols.
The schools will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game.