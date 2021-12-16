SPORTS BRIEFS: "Train with the Pros" continues this weekend

"Train with the Pros" continues Friday

DAKOTA DUNES — Four area professional baseball players will be in the metro Friday as part of the "Train with the Pros" series, hosted by United Sports Academy.

The event on Friday will be a question-and-answer session at the Holiday Inn Express in Dakota Dunes starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the Q&A, and the cost is $25. Social time begins at 6.

The dais will include North grads Damek Tomscha and Dan Tillo, East grad Dom Thompson-Williams, Heelan's Tyler Cropley as well as St. Paul Saints infield coach Tyler Smarslok.

“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am for Siouxland to have these camps come to the United Sports Academy," Tomscha said in a press release. "It is such a cool chance for the kids to learn from current professional coaches and players. It’s an opportunity I wish I could’ve had growing up in Sioux City and hope the kids in the area take advantage of having these camps so close to home."

Training will continue on Saturday and will feature current Sioux City Alumni and Current MLB Athletes leading an all-skills clinic.

Kingsley-Pierson quiets George-Little Rock

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School girls basketball team defeated George-Little Rock 52-9 at home on Thursday.

The Panthers outscored the Mustangs 32-0 during the second quarter, and held them to just five points during the second half.

K-P was 20-for-51 from the floor.

MaKenna Bowman led the Panthers with 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

McKenzie Goodwin had 15 points and 17 rebounds. She had six offensive rebounds.

Avery Schroeder made a 3-pointer en route to a 12-point game.

Northwestern women eke out win

MADISON, S.D. — Northwestern's Jada Cunningham hit the go-ahead field goal with 6:18 on Thursday to give the Red Raiders a 63-60 win at Dakota State.

The Red Raiders outscored the Trojans 16-7 during the fourth quarter. They went on a 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Cunnigham scored the first basket during the quarter on the team's first possession.

There were four Red Raiders who scored in double figures. Maddie Jones led Northwestern (12-2) with 14 points, while Taylor VanderBelde had 12.

Molly Schany had 11 points while Devyn Kemble scored 10.

Cunningham scored six.

The Red Raiders were 25-for-53 from the floor.

Westwood wins on the road

WESTSIDE, Iowa — Westwood's girls basketball team won its seventh game of the season Thursday with a 63-12 win over Ar-We-Va.

