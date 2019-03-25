Two Musketeers honored by USHL
SIOUX CITY | Two Sioux City Musketeers have received United States Hockey League player of the week honors, forward Bobby Brink and goaltender Ben Kraws.
A University of Denver recruit, Brink received forward of the week honors for the third time this season. He hiked his scoring streak to four games, which included a goal in both Friday’s 2-1 win over Omaha and Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Sioux Falls. He then posted his 18th multi-point game of the season, contributing a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Fargo.
Brink ranks ninth in the USHL with 55 points (29 goals, 26 assists) while Kraws is 11th with a 2.91 goals-against average.
Kraws (20-14-4) converted 18 of 19 save chances in Friday’s win over Omaha, his fourth victory over the Lancers this season. The University of Miami (Ohio) recruit then became the league’s eighth goaltender to register a 20th triumph as he had 29 of 31 saves in the win over Fargo, the Musketeers’ fourth victory in the last five games.
Northwestern’s Hilger cited by NSCA
ORANGE CITY, Iowa | The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) has announced Northwestern College senior Lauryn Hilger as a 2019 All-American Athlete Award recipient.
This award recognizes Hilger’s athletic accomplishments and her dedication to strength and conditioning. Nominated by Northwestern head strength and conditioning coach Kyle Ochsner, Hilger’s determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence is a model for all student-athletes.
A 5-10 senior outside hitter from Omaha, Hilger also won first-team NAIA All-America honors, contributing 516 kills, 316 digs, 42 blocks and 44 ace serves for Northwestern, a national tournament qualifier which finished the season with a 26-9 record.
Minick is new BVU men’s soccer coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa | Ross Minick has been named the head men’s soccer coach at Buena Vista University.
Minick served as an assistant coach on Ben McArthur’s BVU squad last fall. Prior to arriving on campus last summer, he served two years as an assistant coach at Hiram College, where two players won All-NCAC honors and multiple players earned OSCA Academic All-Ohio awards.
Minick graduated with a Masters of interdisciplinary studies from Hiram College. He also received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Hiram, where he played soccer for four years.
USD’s Holscher wins Summit softball honors
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota infielder Jamie Holscher has been named the Summit League softball player of the week, receiving the honor for the third time in the last six weeks.
A senior from Omaha, Holscher was cited following her performance in last week’s three-game series against Western Illinois, where she had multiple hits and at least one RBI in all three games, two which resulted in wins. Most notably, she hit a game-winning, two-run home run in Saturday’s 4-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Holscher added two hits and two RBIs in Saturday’s 3-2 win that completed the doubleheader sweep, then was 2-for-2 with a home run in Sunday’s 6-3 loss. Holscher leads the Summit League in hits (42), home runs (9), RBIs (35) and slugging percentage (.736).
Briar Cliff announces Spring Game dates
SIOUX CITY | Briar Cliff’s football program will host its Spring Game Friday, April 26 and will hold its annual golf outing the following Saturday.
Coach Dennis Wagner’s football team will practice at Memorial Field at 6 p.m. on that Friday. The Spring Game between the Blue and Gold players will begin at 7 p.m. Admission to the game is free.
Following the scrimmage, the team will host a coaches social at the pavilion inside the stadium, where several local high school coaches will be in attendance. Briar Cliff alumni are invited to attend. Saturday, the team will host its annual golf outing with play beginning at noon at Sun Valley Golf Course.
The golf outing is a fundraising opportunity for the squad. For more information on the golf outing, contact assistant coach Michael Mosby at Michael.Mosby@briarcliff.edu.
Several coaches win IBCA awards
DES MOINES | Bill Francis, coach of the Boyden-Hull boys basketball team that was the Class 2A state tournament runner-up earlier this month, is one of several coaches who have received substate or regional coach of the year honors from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.
Francis was honored as the Class 2A Substate 1 coach of the year. Four more coaches, all who guided their teams to state tournament berths received honors – Scott Ruden and Justin Ruden of Remsen St. Mary’s (Class 1A Substate 1), Rock Valley’s Wade Vander Maten (Class 2A Substate 8), Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Adam Vander Schaaf (Class 3A Substate 1) and Sioux City East’s Ras Vanderloo (Class 4A Substate 1).
The Ruden’s shared the Class 1A Substate 1 coach of the year award with South O’Brien’s Kiley Yates. Derek Fink of Denison-Schleswig received the Class 3A Substate 8 honor.
Dick Jungers, who led Newell-Fonda to the Class 1A state girls basketball championship, was named the IBCA’s Region 8 coach of the year. Cherokee’s Heath Hagberg won the Class 2A Region 1 award while two coaches shared the Class 4A Region 1 honor – Bishop Heelan’s Darron Koolstra and Le Mars’ Judd Kopperud.