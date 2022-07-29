SPORTS BRIEFS: Two recent Northwestern graduates to stick around as coaches

N'western adds Wager to women's soccer

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern College women’s soccer head coach Shannon Andringa has announced the addition of Ryan Wager to her coaching staff for the 2022 season. Wager, a 2022 graduate of Northwestern College and the men’s soccer program, joins the women’s soccer staff as a graduate assistant.

In his time in a Red Raider uniform, he notched five career goals on 25 shots from his midfield position, notching one game-winning goal (2021 season opener at Hannibal-La Grange). He had 10 career starts, while playing in 49 career matches for the Red Raiders.

This past season, he was a member of the squad that clinched the program’s first-ever trip to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament. He started nine games, playing in 21 matches and recorded 851 minutes. He notched a career-high in goals for a season with three in 13 shots (eight on goal).

Moser returns to Red Raiders

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern College head football coach Matt McCarty has announced the addition of 2021 Northwestern football graduate Brett Moser to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant, working with the team’s defensive line. He’ll begin his duties on Monday.

Moser, a 2021 All-American defensive lineman for the Red Raiders, is coming off a highly successful senior campaign for Northwestern. He sat second on the team in tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (5.0), and fourth in tackles (50), while recording three quarterback hurries.

“We are excited to have Brett join our staff,” McCarty said in a press release. “He is a former team captain who played a key role on some outstanding football teams for us. He will be a valuable addition to our staff.”

In his Red Raider career, he recorded 179 tackles, 12 sacks, forced a fumble and broke up four passes. He split time as a linebacker and defensive lineman for Defensive Coordinator Billy Kirch. He was a two-time All-Conference performer in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), including a First Team nod in 2021.

Moser was a part of six Red Raider National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Series (FCS) wins. He made two trips to the NAIA FCS Semifinals, plus a trip to the NAIA FCS National Championship game in 2020. He joins a graduate assistant staff of Sam Rall (quarterbacks) and Josh Fakkema (offensive line), both also being NWC football alums.

Rogers comes back to USD

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner is pleased to announce that alumna Jessica Rogers is returning to the program to serve as an assistant coach..

Rogers was a four-year starter for the Coyotes from 2016-19. She earned first-team all-Summit honors in three consecutive seasons as a catcher and was an all-region honoree in 2018 when she hit .376 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. Rogers finished with the third-most home runs (34) and fifth-most RBIs (129) in program history.

Rogers played her freshman season under coach Amy Klyse before competing the next three years for Wagner. She made more than 200 starts at USD, boasts a .309 lifetime average and was part of one of the most successful Coyote teams as a senior in 2019. That squad won 33 games, came within one win of qualifying for the NCAA tournament, and was the first USD team to compete in the postseason at the Division I level.

Since graduating with a degree in criminal justice, Rogers has served as a volunteer coach for the Nebraska Edge U16 team. She has also continued to offer private softball lessons. Rogers was a communications specialist for the Nebraska State Patrol for 1.5 years and has served as a highway traffic operations center operator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation since last August.