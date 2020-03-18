SPORTS BRIEFS: United Sports Academy closed until March 31

United Sports Academy closed
NORTH SIOUX CITY – The United Sports Academy is now closed through March 31 in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In consideration of recent developments and recommendations about the COVID 19 Coronavirus, the United Sports Academy believes one of the best ways to help slow the spread of the virus is by social distancing. The United Sports Academy is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all of their athletes, families, staff and community members.
Drake Relays postponed
DES MOINES — The Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines have been indefinitely postponed because of the virus outbreak.
Drake University said in a statement that organizers made the decision to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The track and field event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium.
The postponement includes related activities, such as the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races.
Organizers said they would work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the event when it's safe for all participants.
The Drake Relays were first held in 1910.
Virus hits NHL's first player
The NHL has its first known case of the new coronavirus after an Ottawa Senators player tested positive.
The team announced late Tuesday that an unidentified player had tested positive for COVID-19. The Senators said the player has mild symptoms and is in isolation, and that other players are being tested under the supervision of medical authorities.
Ottawa players, coaches and others have been advised to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek advice from team medical staff. The NHL is not mandating testing.
“The current state of medical advice is that people should likely not be tested unless they are symptomatic,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email Wednesday. “That doesn’t mean that potentially exposed individuals shouldn’t take proper precautions such as adhering to self-quarantine principles as necessary and immediately reporting to medical staff should they become symptomatic.”
NHL Players' Association spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon said the union has been in contact with Senators players about the situation.
The Senators' final three games before the season was suspended were all in California: in San Jose on March 7, Anaheim on March 10 and Los Angeles against the Kings on March 11. The NBA's Brooklyn Nets, who had four players test positive, played at Staples Center in Los Angeles the previous night, though visiting basketball and hockey teams do not use the same locker room.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman last week announced the season was on pause with the hope of resuming and still awarding the Stanley Cup.
Tampa anticipates Brady deal
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter free agency with expectations of signing Tom Brady and bolstering a defense that will be one of the keys to helping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback be successful with his new team.
There’s been no official announcement on Brady joining the Bucs after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. However, there’s already an increased demand for tickets.
Tampa Bay ranked 30th among 32 teams in home attendance, averaging 51,898 per game last season.
Within hours of reports of the team closing in on a deal with Brady, the website selling season passes for 2020 showed more than 2,400 people in a queue waiting for an opportunity to make purchases.
Brady ended his historic run in New England, announcing on social media Tuesday that he would become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Armed with plenty of salary cap space, a roster featuring a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and a coach with a proven track record of working with high-profile quarterbacks, the Bucs took a shot at making themselves relevant for the first time in more than a decade.
The Bucs went 7-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year, the second-longest drought in the league behind the Cleveland Browns. They haven’t won a postseason game since their 2002 Super Bowl championship run.
