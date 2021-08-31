SPORTS BRIEFS: United Sports Academy to host volleyball tournament

USA to host volleyball tourney

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The United Sports Academy announced Monday that it will partner with the College of Saint Mary to host a college volleyball tournament on Friday and Saturday at the CNOS Fieldhouse in North Sioux City.

Nineteen programs, ranging from local GPAC teams to programs traveling from across the country, will compete this weekend.

Teams in attendance include host team: College of Saint Mary (NE), as well as a number of local GPAC teams that include Briar Cliff and Northwestern.

More local non-conference competition include Dakota State University and Grand View. Teams who will be traveling a bit further to compete are Benedictine College, Columbia College, Evangel University Friends University, Judson University, Life University, Lincoln Christian University, Lincoln College , Park University, University of St. Francis-Ft. Wayne, Viterbo University and William Jessup University.

This will be the first time the CNOS Fieldhouse and the United Sports Academy host a college volleyball tournament.

