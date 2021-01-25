SPORTS BRIEFS: USD, Omaha women's basketball series canceled due to pandemic

WBB: USD, Omaha called off
VERMILLION, S.D. — A positive COVID-19 test within the Omaha women’s basketball program has forced the cancellation of the Mavericks’ two-game series with the South Dakota Coyotes scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.
Men’s basketball games between South Dakota and Omaha remain scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion with tip times scheduled for 8 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
WSC's Janssen nabs third NSIC honor
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week for the third straight week Monday following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Upper Iowa over the weekend. It’s the fifth time in his Wildcat career that Janssen has been selected NSIC South Division Player of the Week.
Janssen, a 6-7 forward, averaged a double-double for the second straight weekend with 17.5 points and 13 rebounds per game in a home split vs. Upper Iowa. Janssen had 23 points and 16 rebounds while making 10 of 15 shots from the field in Friday’s 99-71 win over the Peacocks and produced 12 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in an 82-74 setback to UIU.
For the weekend, Janssen shot 63.6 percent from the field (14-22) and 77.8 percent (7-9) at the free throw line. He also averaged three blocks and three assists per game. Janssen has posted three straight double-doubles and has four on the season.
This season, Janssen is averaging 18.5 points (5th-NSIC) and 10.3 rebounds (2nd-NSIC) per contest while shooting 57.7 percent from the field (5th-NSIC). He also ranks sixth in the NSIC in blocked shots per game (1.6) and is tied for 11th in assists per game (3.0).
BVU's Demers gets ARC award
DTORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista senior Michael Demers has been named the American Rivers Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week following his performance at Wartburg on Saturday afternoon.
This is Demers' first career weekly honor.
Demers, a graduate of Storm Lake St. Mary's High School, scored all of his team-leading 21 points in the second half to help lead Buena Vista to a thrilling 82-78 conference road victory in a game that was also the season opener for the Beavers. He went 4-of-4 on free-throw attempts, including two big ones with less than two seconds on the clock to secure the team's four-point triumph.
He also went 3-for-10 from 3-point range.