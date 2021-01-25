SPORTS BRIEFS: USD, Omaha women's basketball series canceled due to pandemic

WBB: USD, Omaha called off

VERMILLION, S.D. — A positive COVID-19 test within the Omaha women’s basketball program has forced the cancellation of the Mavericks’ two-game series with the South Dakota Coyotes scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.

Men’s basketball games between South Dakota and Omaha remain scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion with tip times scheduled for 8 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

WSC's Janssen nabs third NSIC honor

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week for the third straight week Monday following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Upper Iowa over the weekend. It’s the fifth time in his Wildcat career that Janssen has been selected NSIC South Division Player of the Week.

Janssen, a 6-7 forward, averaged a double-double for the second straight weekend with 17.5 points and 13 rebounds per game in a home split vs. Upper Iowa. Janssen had 23 points and 16 rebounds while making 10 of 15 shots from the field in Friday’s 99-71 win over the Peacocks and produced 12 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in an 82-74 setback to UIU.