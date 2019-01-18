USD men’s golf team picked to win Summit
VERMILLION, S.D. | South Dakota’s men’s golf team has been picked to finish at the top of the Summit League, according to a poll conducted by league coaches announced Monday.
Coach John Vining’s Coyotes garnered 55 points along with four first-place votes. Reigning Summit League golfer of the year Tommy Vining of the Coyotes has been tabbed as a golfer to watch by the league, as he posted a 75 average last year and has a career 73.5 scoring average that includes 29 rounds at or below par.
South Dakota, which opens the spring season Feb. 10-12 at the UNC Greensboro Banyan Creek Collegiate in Palm City, Fla., concluded the fall schedule with the Summit’s best stroke average (291.7), nearly three shots ahead of Oral Roberts. The Coyotes shot a team-low round of 282 at the Golfweek Program Challenge and tallied six rounds of 289 or better.
Second-place Denver (53 points, 3 first-place votes) is followed in the rankings by Oral Roberts (49), North Dakota State (48, 2 first-place votes), South Dakota State (39), Purdue Fort Wayne (28), Omaha (28), Western Illinois (15) and North Dakota (9).
Taylor named Buena Vista tennis coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa | Former Spirit Lake-Okoboji boys tennis coach Dan Taylor has been hired as Buena Vista University’s women’s tennis coach.
Taylor had served as Spirit Lake-Okoboji’s head boys tennis coach since 2006, leading the program to three substate final appearances, the most recent in 2018. He has coached several individual state qualifiers.
Taylor has also served as an instructor of group and private lessons at the Bedel Family YMCA in Spirit Lake since 2007 and has also worked at the Athletic Club in Okoboji as an instructor. He is a 2000 Luther College graduate, where he played tennis and earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy and religion.
Taylor then earned his master’s of divinity degree from Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque in May of 2004.
Five Wayne State seniors win Brand all-academic awards
WAYNE, Neb. | Five Wayne State College seniors – volleyball players Megan Gebhardt and Maria Wortman, Alyx Hagen (softball), Christina Stasi (women’s soccer) and Travis Miller (baseball) have received the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award announced Friday morning by the league office.
The honor is named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand. The honor is bestowed to senior Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are track to graduate.
Gebhart has a 4.00 grade point average as a finance major while Stasi has a 4.00 GPA as a psychology and sociology major. Wortman carries a 3.96 GPA as an early childhood education major while sport management majors Hagen and Miller have respective 3.81 and 3.80 GPAs.