SPORTS BRIEFS: USD places 17th in final Associated Press women's basketball poll

USD finishes 17th in final AP poll

NEW YORK — South Dakota women’s basketball ranks No. 17 in the final Associated Press Poll of the season released Tuesday.

No. 17/11 South Dakota completed its season 30-2 and ended the year on a 19-game winning streak. The Coyotes became the first program in Summit League history to run the table in the league regular season and capture the Summit League Tournament. The Coyotes’ average margin of victory over Summit foes was more than 30 points per game during that 19-game stretch.

South Dakota was one of many successful women’s basketball teams across the country who’s seasons came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.

This marks South Dakota’s 12th week in the Associated Press Poll, extending the Summit League record for the most weeks in the poll in a single season.