SPORTS BRIEFS: USD places 17th in final Associated Press women's basketball poll

USD finishes 17th in final AP poll
NEW YORK — South Dakota women’s basketball ranks No. 17 in the final Associated Press Poll of the season released Tuesday.
No. 17/11 South Dakota completed its season 30-2 and ended the year on a 19-game winning streak. The Coyotes became the first program in Summit League history to run the table in the league regular season and capture the Summit League Tournament. The Coyotes’ average margin of victory over Summit foes was more than 30 points per game during that 19-game stretch.
South Dakota was one of many successful women’s basketball teams across the country who’s seasons came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.
This marks South Dakota’s 12th week in the Associated Press Poll, extending the Summit League record for the most weeks in the poll in a single season.
In the final USA Today Coaches Poll announced yesterday, the Coyote women ended the season ranked No. 11 by the coaches. It was the highest that any Summit League team has ranked in either national poll. South Dakota was ranked for 16 weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll this season, also a league record.
The Coyotes were led by the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year Ciara Duffy. She averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game in her senior campaign.
Garza named ESPN's national player of the year
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Luka Garza was named ESPN National Player of the Year and to its five-member All-America first team on Tuesday.
The ESPN honor is the second media outlet in as many weeks to tab Garza as national player of the year (Sporting News).
Garza is the first player in Iowa history to earn national player of the year distinction.
The Washington, D.C., native is a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.
Garza (740 points and 305 rebounds) is one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740-plus points and 300-plus rebounds in a single-season (Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll in 1979).
He ranked second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances, 20-point games (25); third in total field goals made (287) and points per 40 minutes played (29.8), fifth in scoring (23.9), 10th in 30-point games (5), 19th in double-doubles (15) and offensive rebounds per game (3.58), and 34th in rebounding (9.8).
Durant gets virus
NEW YORK (AP) — Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant told The Athletic he was one of them, saying: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this.”
The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.