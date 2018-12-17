Greenfield named to Walter Camp All-America team
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota defensive end Darin Greenfield has earned All-America honors for the second straight year, placed on the 2018 Walter Camp FCS All-America team.
A junior from Sheldon, Iowa, Greenfield is one of four defensive linemen on the team and among three players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference on the squad. He finished second in the MVFC with 14.5 tackles for loss during the regular season with a team-high six sacks. He also recorded 58 tackles, forced two turnovers while also providing 13 quarterback hurries and six pass breakups.
Greenfield was a first-team All-MVFC choice for the second year in a row and placed 20th in the voting for FCS defensive player of the year. In three seasons at USD, he totaled 141 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He ranks fourth in the program’s history in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss.
Greenfield joined two North Dakota State players, offensive lineman Zach Johnson and safety Robbie Grimsley on the Walter Camp FCS All-America team. The team was selected by FCS head coaches and sports information directors.
USD’s Kelley named Summit League Player of the Week
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota junior guard Cody Kelley has been named the Summit League Player of the Week.
Kelley, a native of Gillette, Wyo., averaged 14 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in two victories last week. During Sunday’s 68-63 win over Colorado State, he totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes of action.
Kelley also scored a game-high 18 points in South Dakota’s triumph over Bellevue last Wednesday. Since returning from an ankle injury three games ago, Kelley has averaged 10.3 points, four rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
South Dakota plays at No. 1 Kansas Tuesday night.
Duffy wins Summit honor for USD women
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy has been named the Summit League Player of the Week, according to an announcement made by the league office Monday.
Duffy, who won the honor for the third time in her career, scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting, grabbed four rebounds, dished three assists and didn’t commit a turnover in Saturday’s 74-61 win over No. 22 Missouri. It was the Coyotes’ second win of the season over a nationally-ranked opponent and Duffy has averaged 18.5 points in those two wins.
A native of Rapid City, S.D., Duffy leads a balanced South Dakota offense with a 13.5 scoring average while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. She also averages 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for a team that will face Grambling State Wednesday in the first of three games at the Puerto Rico Classic.