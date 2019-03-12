USD’s Kmoskova earns Summit tennis honor
VERMILLION, S.D. | South Dakota’s Natka Kmoskova has been named the Summit League’s women’s tennis athlete of the week.
A freshman from Pardubice, Czech Republic, Kmoskova had a strong week in helping the Coyotes post a 4-0 dual mark during their spring trip to Orlando, Fla. She posted a 3-0 singles record during the week, playing two matches at No. 2 and the other at No. 1. She also combined with senior Anastasiia Bondarenko at No. 1 doubles to win two matches.
Kmoskova earned singles wins at No. 2 over Findlay and Hampton while posting a 6-3, 6-4 singles win at No. 1 over Minnesota State. She was leading in a No. 4 singles match 7-5, 4-1 when the team match was complete and thus did not finish her individual match.
A native of Pardubice, Czech Republic, Kmoskova has a 3-7 singles record and a 3-5 doubles mark.]
Wayne State wrestlers off to NCWA national tourney
WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State College’s Wildcat Wrestlers head off to the NCWA National Tournament in Allen Texas, March 14-16 with 5 qualifiers after a 4th place team finish at the Southwest Conf. national qualifying tournament held March 2nd at Richland College in Dallas Texas.
Leading the team with a runner-up finish at 174 pounds was Gerald Kenkel, followed by a trio of third-place finishers, Julio Sanchez (197) Hunter Weiss (149) and Ethan Fitzler (157). Rounding out the national qualifiers was Matthew Reeves, a fourth-place finisher at 141.
Coached by Devon Rupp, Wayne State finished 10th in the NCWA national dual tournament on Jan. 25 and 26 in Mesquite, Nev., earning 11 points toward the team title to be decided in Allen, Texas.
Iowa’s Stoll earns NCAA at-large berth
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Sam Stoll was awarded an at-large berth to the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 21-23. The NCAA announced the 330-person tournament field Tuesday.
Stoll was one of four heavyweights to earn an at-large berth. His selection means the Hawkeyes have nine wrestlers in the tournament field.
Eight others secured automatic berths at the 2019 Big Ten Championships last weekend. They include Spencer Lee (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165), Cash Wilcke (184), and Jacob Warner (197).
Brackets and seeding for the 2019 NCAA tournament will be revealed during a selection show on Wednesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com.
Shayok Named USBWA All-District VI
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State redshirt senior Marial Shayok has earned All-District VI honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Shayok finished the regular season second among Big 12 players averaging 18.7 points while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 39.6 percent behind the arc and 87.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Ottawa, Ontario native has scored in double figures in 28 of 30 games this season, scoring a career-high 26 points on three different occasions.
Shayok has also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors and is a finalist for the Julius Erving Award. The Cyclones begin play at the Big 12 Championship Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Baylor
Cook named to USBWA All-District team
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Tyler Cook was named Tuesday to the 11-player All-District VI team by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).
Cook, who on Monday was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and third team by the coaches, ranks third in the league in free throws attempted per game (6.41), sixth in rebounding (8.1), ninth in field goal percentage (.534), and tied for 11th in scoring (15.0).
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Cook is one of only two Big Ten student-athletes this season to average at least 15 points and eight rebounds per game and is one of only nine players in program history to total more than 1,200 points and 600 rebounds. The native of St. Louis, Missouri, has posted a team-best six double-doubles this season and is one of 15 players in Iowa history to record at least 15 career double-doubles.
Iowa (21-10, 10-10) will open play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against either 11th-seed Illinois (11-20, 7-13) or 14th-seeded Northwestern (13-18, 4-16). Game time is approximately 8:30 p.m. at the United Center in Chicago.
Bluder named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Basketball College Coach of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.
Bluder led the Hawkeyes to their first Big Ten Tournament Title since 2001 on Sunday. Iowa owns an overall record of 26-6 – its highest win total since 2014-15. In 19 years at the helm, Bluder has led Iowa to 12 20-win seasons. The Hawkeyes have won 20 or more games in 10 of the last 12 years.
The No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes rank in the top-13 nationally in seven statistical categories. Iowa leads the country in field goal percentage (51.9), and ranks second in assists (702) and assists per game (21.9), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.61), seventh in free throw percentage (77.7), and 13th in scoring offense (79.8) and fewest fouls per game (13.9).
The candidates will be narrowed to four finalists on March 21.