Nilsen wins Summit track and field honor
VERMILLION, S.D. | South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League track and field athlete of the week.
It’s the 17th career Summit honor for Nilsen, who vaulted to the top of the NCAA standings last weekend when he cleared 18-6 ¾ at the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational held at South Dakota State. He leads the country by more than three inches with the jump and the Summit by two feet.
Nilsen has vaulted over 18 feet 33 times in his collegiate career and has surpassed 19 feet six times.
USD duo earn Summit swimming award
VERMILLION, S.D. | South Dakota swimming and diving team members Sarah Schank and Sabrina Sabadeanu were named Summit League athletes of the week on Tuesday.
A senior, Schank posted a season-high in one-meter diving with a score of 270.35 in last Saturday’s 181-117 win over Omaha to earn the Summit honor for the eighth time in her career. The score is the second-best mark in the Summit this season, it’s an NCAA Zone Diving qualifying mark and the fourth-best total in school history.
Sabadeanu posted wins in the 200 backstroke and the 100 backstroke. She also swam relay legs in the 400 medley and 200 freestyle relays that each posted wins.
IHSBCA baseball banquet award winners named
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Several individuals from Northwest Iowa were honored with awards during the 51st annual Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association banquet held Saturday at the Marriott Hotel banquet room in Cedar Rapids.
Three area coaches won district coach the year honors, including Remsen St. Mary’s co-head coaches Dean Harpenau and Jim Wesselmann, who guided their team to the Class 1A state tournament. Andy Osborne, who coached Bishop Heelan to the Class 3A state tournament also received district coach of the year honors along with East’s Kevin Dicus (Class 4A).
Harpenau and Unity Christian’s Marlin Schoonhoven were cited as coaches who reached 300 career wins. Trent Eckstaine of Le Mars received a 25-year service coaching award while 10-year service coaching awards went to Beau Brown (West) and Ryan Burkhart (Alta-Aurelia).
Pete Hansen of Storm Lake was named the Northwest District umpire of the year.