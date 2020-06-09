SPORTS BRIEFS: USD triathlon gets three chances to qualify for nationals

VERMILLION, S.D. — The two-time national runner-up South Dakota triathlon team will have three opportunities to qualify for the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championship.
Among the four courses on South Dakota’s schedule, three of them are the same venues the Coyotes raced at last season – Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Smith Mountain Lake and Tempe Town Lake.
The Coyotes kick off the season at the Pleasant Prairie Qualifier, the first of the three chances to meet the qualification criteria for the national meet. To officially qualify, a team must place in the top-two at any of the three regional qualifiers. One of the more notable rule changes for the 2020 season is the move from scoring three to four triathletes in the team score.
South Dakota accomplished that feat in their first qualifier in the program’s first two seasons.
The Pleasant Prairie Qualifier, formerly called the Central Regional Qualifier, is scheduled for Sept. 5 at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The Coyotes finished runner-up at the meet a year ago led by top-five finishes from Leah Drengenberg and Ella Kubas.
Iowa State MBB to face Oregon
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State will face defending Pac-12 champion Oregon in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
The Cyclones will then play either Illinois or Florida on Sunday, Nov. 29 at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.
The games, which will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida, will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
The Cyclones won the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic, defeating Virginia Tech and Illinois. Monte Morris was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
