USD volleyball adds Nebraska transfer Slaughter
VERMILLION – A former South Dakota prep volleyball Player of the Year will be transferring to continue her collegiate career at South Dakota, coach Leanne Williamson announced on Thursday.
Sami Slaughter, the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Harrisburg High School to a state title, will be joining the Coyotes after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska.
The 6-foot 1-inch Slaughter, who will enroll this spring, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is joining a Coyotes team fresh off the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance at the Division I level.
Slaughter, an Academic All-Big Ten selection, appeared in 10 matches this fall while totaling 25 kills and 11 digs as Nebraska reached the National Championship match. She appeared in six matches and totaled five kills during the Huskers national title season in 2017.
Slaughter had a monster senior season as a prep at Harrisburg, hammering home a school-record 39 kills in the state championship match win. She closed her prep career as the school record holder for kills in a match (39), season (458) and career (1,205) while she also owns the career blocks mark (304).
SDSU extends women's basketball coach Johnston
South Dakota State University and women's basketball coach Aaron Johnston have agreed to terms on a contract extension that keeps the program's winningest coach on the bench through the 2022-23 season. The deal was announced Thursday by university officials.
Since taking over as head coach in 2000, Johnston has compiled a 449-153 overall record (.746 winning percentage) in 19 seasons, posting 20 or more wins in a season 15 times. He is the Summit League career leader with 151 victories in conference play, winning at an 83 percent clip (151-31 record) heading into the 2018-19 league schedule. SDSU also has fashioned a 25-2 record (.926 winning percentage) in Summit League tournament games.
Johnston led the Jackrabbits through a successful transition to NCAA Division I competition, following a run of three consecutive NCAA Division II Elite Eight appearances that included SDSU winning a national championship in 2003. SDSU has earned 12 consecutive postseason berths at the D-I level - qualifying for the NCAA Tournament eight times and making four Women's NIT appearances. His squads also have won five Summit League regular season titles.
The Jackrabbits began a streak of five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances during the 2008-09 season, in which they were nationally ranked through the second half of the year. Johnston was one of four Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year finalists that season in leading SDSU to a 32-3 record. In addition, he has been honored as Summit League Coach of the Year four times.
Johnston's teams also have performed well in the classroom, recording eight top-10 finishes in the Women's Basketball Coaches' Association's Top 25 Team Honor Roll. SDSU led all divisions of women's basketball in team grade-point average three consecutive seasons from 2005-06 through 2007-08. Throughout his tenure, the Jackrabbits have maintained a 3.47 cumulative team GPA.