USD women move to 2nd in mid-major poll
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball has moved to second in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll announced Tuesday evening. The Coyotes are also receiving votes in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls for the third-straight week.
The Coyotes (10-1) are riding an eight-game winning streak headed into the Puerto Rico Classic this week. Two of those wins came against ranked teams with the Coyotes taking down No. 23/22 Iowa State by a score of 64-59, followed by a 74-61 win at No. 22/24 Missouri.
Junior guard Ciara Duffy was named the Summit League Player of the Week after putting up 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting at No. 22/24 Missouri. She leads a balanced Coyote offense that has had six different leading scorers through 11 games.
The Coyotes play three games over the next three days in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Opponents in the Puerto Rico Classic include Grambling State, Loyola Marymount and Indiana.
SDSU football announces 15 signees
BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota State University head football coach John Stiegelmeier announced that 15 high school standouts signed a national letter of intent Wednesday, indicating they plan to enroll at SDSU in the fall and compete for the Jackrabbits.
Some of the 2019 recruiting class includes Matt Barnett, linebacker, Cedar Rapids (Alburnett H.S.), Canyon Bauer, wide receiver, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (O'Gorman H.S.) and Adam Bock, linebacker, Solon High School.
SDSU's Brown, Johnson named All-Americans
BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota State University cornerback Jordan Brown and wide receiver Cade Johnson were honored Tuesday as members of the 2018 STATS FCS All-America Team.
A senior from Scottsdale, Arizona, Brown earned second-team recognition after leading the Jackrabbits with 12 pass breakups, while ranking second on the team with three interceptions. Of his 29 tackles, 22 were solo stops. He also forced a fumble.
Last week, Brown was honored on the Associated Press FCS All-America Third Team. He has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Johnson, a sophomore from Papillion, Nebraska, received third-team honors after leading the Missouri Valley Football Conference in nearly every receiving category, including receptions (67), receiving yards (1,332) and touchdowns (17). His 17 touchdowns also set school and league single-season records.
In addition, Johnson was honored Tuesday on the HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team as an all-purpose player. Besides his receiving prowess, Johnson recorded 462 kickoff return yards in 2018, averaging 27.2 yards on 17 attempts, and added 24 rushing yards to give him 1,818 all-purpose yards for the season.
SDSU finished the 2018 season with a 10-3 overall record and made its seventh consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Jackrabbits reached the semifinal round for the second year in a row after earning the No. 5 national seed.
Former Hawkeye donates to golf program
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Department of Athletics announced on Monday a $500,000 gift to the University of Iowa men’s and women’s golf programs from Iowa letterman Brad Heinrichs.
The $500,000 gift will be used to renovate the varsity golf outdoor practice area at the Hoak Family Golf Complex, which will be named the Mike and Mary McCarty Outdoor Golf Practice Area. Mike and Mary McCarty are the late parents of former Hawkeyes Chad (1994-96) and Sean (1992-95).
Heinrichs, a native of Warrensburg, Missouri, was on the Iowa men’s golf team for four years (1992-96) and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.