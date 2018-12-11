USD women third in Mid-Major poll
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball has moved to third in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll announced Tuesday evening.
The Coyotes (9-1) have won seven-straight games headed into Saturday’s contest at nationally ranked No. 22/24 Missouri. South Dakota is receiving votes in both the Associated Press Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll for the second-straight week.
South Dakota sophomore center Hannah Sjerven was named the Summit League Player of the Week after posting a state line of 17 points, seven blocks and seven rebounds on the road at Missouri State last Tuesday. She’s averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game on the season.
Leading the Coyotes in scoring this season is junior guard Ciara Duffy with 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Junior guard Madison McKeever and senior guard Allison Arens add 10 points per game apiece.
The Coyotes play their second AP Top 25 opponent this season on Saturday. South Dakota and No. 22/24 Missouri tip-off at 3 p.m. in Columbia.
Northwestern's Gustafson named NAIA D-II Player of the Week
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Darbi Gustafson claimed NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Player of the Week announced by the national office earlier this afternoon.
Gustafson averaged a double-double, 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, in leading the Red Raiders to wins over ranked teams - No. 20 University of Jamestown and No. 25 Midland. The senior shot 63 percent for the week and tallied a double-double in each game. Gustafson matched her career-high with 29 points in her team's 95-71 win over Midland on Saturday and leads the Red Raiders with six double-doubles this season.
Northwestern has won seven straight games and is 10-1 on the season heading into Wednesday night's contest against Briar Cliff.
USD's Hagedorn to miss rest of season
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota head coach Todd Lee has announced senior Tyler Hagedorn will miss the 2018-19 season with his high-grade medial plantar fascia tear sustained prior to the season.
Hagedorn, a second-team all-Summit League selection a year ago, averaged 13 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a junior. He also ranked fourth in the league with 28 blocked shots.
For his career, the Norfolk, Neb., native has played in 86 games making 35 starts. He has totaled 646 career points and 319 career rebounds. He tallied his career-high 27 points in the Coyotes’ victory over San Jose State last season. He also owns a career-best 13 rebounds, a mark achieved against Northern Colorado as part of a double-double.
South Dakota returns to the hardwood Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tipoff against Bellevue inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Summit League season begins Dec. 28 at NDSU with the Summit League home opener on Jan. 6 against South Dakota State. That contest is the first doubleheader of the Division I era with SDSU with the women’s tip at 1 p.m. and the men at 3:30 p.m.
Wayne State's Foster named to the Google Cloud Academic team
Wayne, Neb. -- Wayne State College junior defensive end Kolbie Foster was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America Division II Football Team Tuesday afternoon, earning second-team honors. Foster, a 6-4 220-pounder from Omaha (Central HS), carries a 3.77 grade point average majoring in family consumer science and fashion merchandising.
Foster becomes the fifth Wildcat player in program history to collect Academic All-American honors, joining Lamont Rainey in 1994, Jeff Shabram in 1999, Luke Hoffman in 2008 and Jon Davis in 2014.
On the field this season, Foster received NSIC South Division Honorable Mention honors after ranking third on the Wildcat defense with 52 total tackles (40 solo). He tied for sixth in the NSIC in tackles for loss (13 for 84 yards) and was tied for seventh in the NSIC with two forced fumbles to go with 6.5 sacks for 59 yards. Foster had a season-high eight tackles vs. Winona State and had seven tackles with a forced fumble vs. Bemidji State. He had a season-high two sacks at Concordia-St. Paul.
Wayne State finished the 2018 season with records of 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division.
Wayne State's Gebhardt named Academic All-American
WAYNE, Neb. -- Megan Gebhardt of Wayne State College was selected Tuesday morning to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America Volleyball Team, receiving first-team honors. The award is voted by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Gebhardt is a graduate student setter and carries a 4.00 grade point average in the classroom majoring in finance.
It’s the second straight season that Gebhardt, a native of Norfolk and graduate of Lutheran High Northeast, has received Academic All-America honors after being a second team selection last season. She is also the second player in school history to receive first-team Academic All-America honors, joining Jennifer Hefner who accomplished the feat in both 2009 and 2010.
On the court this season, Gebhardt averaged 9.87 assists, 2.20 digs and 0.73 blocks per set for the Wildcats, ranking 10th in the NSIC in assists per set. She led Wayne State with a team-high six double-doubles this season, including 19 assists and 12 digs in a 3-0 loss at No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Nov. 6. Gebhardt had a season-high 51 assists with 10 digs, also against Southwest Minnesota State, in a 3-2 regular season setback on Sept. 8.
Gebhardt has earned the Cunningham Scholar Female Athlete of the Year at Wayne State the last two seasons and is now a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and All-District honoree. She earned her undergraduate degree in just three years with a perfect 4.00 grade point average and is pursuing a master’s degree currently in finance while also maintaining a 4.00 grade point average.
Wayne State finished the 2018 season with a 22-9 record and 13-7 mark in the NSIC.
Rick Fox steps down as football coach at Drake
DES MOINES — Rick Fox has resigned after five seasons as football coach at Drake.
Fox compiled a 33-22 record with the FCS Bulldogs, including a 7-4 mark this past season, which ended with a 27-24 road loss to then-No. 24 Iowa State. He was 28-12 in Pioneer Football League play.
"My wife, Julie, and I felt that this is the right time for us as a family and the right time for Drake football for me to step away from being the head coach at Drake University," Fox said in a statement Monday. "The 11 years here, including the last five as head coach, have been incredibly rewarding."
Fox spent six seasons on Drake's staff as an assistant under Chris Creighton before taking over as coach.
Defensive coordinator Todd Stepsis was named interim coach. Athletic director Brian Hardin said he would conduct a national search for Fox's replacement.
-- Associated Press