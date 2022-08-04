Sports Briefs: Wayne State hires Lawton-Bronson grad Jadin Wagner as compliance coordinator

Wayne State hires compliance coordinator

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College has hired former Wildcat track and field standout Jadin Wagner as Assistant Athletics Compliance Coordinator.

The grant provides funding for Wayne State to hire a person to assist in the area of compliance for 10 months. The position is designed as an apprenticeship for an individual to learn the unique responsibilities of a comprehensive compliance office and will be working side-by-side with Linda Anderson, Association Director of Athletics for Internal Affairs.

“I am excited to have Jadin working in the compliance office,” remarked Anderson in the school's press release. “Her business education and experience as a student-athlete brings fresh ideas and energy to the office. Jadin embraces the culture of compliance and she has proven herself to be a leader on the track and field team and with the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.”

Wagner has two years of experience assisting Anderson in the Wildcat Athletic Department. She started as a student worker in September, 2020 and continued her work as a graduate intern in August, 2021 through May, 2022 while also gaining athletic experience working with game day operations and ticket management.

A graduate of Lawton-Bronson High School in Iowa, Wagner was a standout track and field athlete at Wayne State from 2017-2022. She was a three-time NCAA national qualifier and two-time All-NSIC thrower for the Wildcats. In the 2021 outdoor season, Wagner was an NCAA outdoor national qualifier in the hammer throw.

As a freshman in 2018, Wagner earned All-NSIC honors in the shot put (2nd place / 47 feet, 9 inches) and qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships while repeating the feat the following year (2019) during the indoor season taking third at the NSIC Indoor Championships (46' 10 3/4").

Wagner was also active in the WSC Student Athlete Advisory Committee, serving as President in 2021-22 and Vice-President during the 2020-21 school year.

Wagner earned her bachelor's degree from Wayne State in August 2020 in business administration/management and obtained her master's degree from Wayne State in May 2022 majoring in sport management.

BVU adds STUNT to cheerleading program

STORM LAKE, Iowa –Buena Vista University Director of Athletics Scott Brown is pleased to announce the addition of STUNT to the University’s cheerleading program. The sport will begin on campus this fall, as BVU becomes the first institution in Iowa to add STUNT on campus.

“I continue to be excited about enhancing the student experience on our campus and providing additional opportunities for student-athletes in our department,” says Brown. “To be on the front end of one of the fastest growing sports in the country is a testament to the leadership of BVU President Brian Lenzmeier and his forward-thinking approach.”

STUNT is among the fastest growing female sports in the country and focuses on the skills and technical elements of cheer, including partner stunts, team routines, pyramids, basket tosses, and more. In STUNT, teams compete in a head-to-head performance over four quarters, with each team being awarded points based on its skill execution. BVU will become the first institution in the state of Iowa to add STUNT on campus.

During the 2022 American Rivers Conference Cheer and Dance Invitational in March, BVU won the Cheer Group STUNT category.

“I am thrilled with our administration’s decision to add STUNT as a new women’s varsity sport,” says BVU Head Cheer and Dance Coach Kezia Molinsky. “STUNT is what I have always hoped cheer would look like with more emphasis on the athletic skills in our sport. I am also equally excited for the upcoming NCAA vote in January to grant STUNT emerging-sport status. This is a well-deserved accolade for an amazing derivative of cheerleading.”

WBB: Creighton releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule

OMAHA, Neb. --Coming off the program's first Elite Eight in 2022, Creighton women's basketball head coach Jim Flanery announced the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The Bluejays return six of their top seven starters from last season to face a challenging non-conference slate, highlighted by home games with Nebraska, Drake and Arkansas as well as road contests at South Dakota, Northern Iowa and Stanford.

Creighton will host a pair of exhibition games against Missouri Western (Oct. 26) and Truman State (Oct. 29) to ramp up for the regular season.

The first two contests of the year take the Bluejays to South Dakota State (Nov. 7) and South Dakota (Nov. 10), while Creighton's home schedule begins against the Huskers (Nov. 15).

The Bluejays return to the road for games at Northern Iowa (Nov. 20) and Omaha (Nov. 22), then host Drake (Dec. 10) and Arkansas (Dec. 17).

The non-conference schedule concludes in Palo Alto, California as the Bluejays face Stanford (Dec. 20).

Six of Creighton's eight non-conference opponents closed the 2021-22 season with a NET Ranking of 55 or lower, while four reached the NCAA Tournament (South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas and Stanford). Three others reached the WNIT, including the 2022 champion South Dakota State.