SPORTS BRIEFS: Wayne State names Christy Warnock new softball coach

WSC picks Warnock as softball coach

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced Tuesday that Christy Warnock has been named head softball coach for the Wildcat program. She becomes the 14th head coach in the 50-year history of the Wildcat softball program.

“I am very excited to welcome Christy to the Wildcat family and the Wayne State College community,” said Powicki in a press release. “She clearly has the dedication and commitment to building a successful softball program but also has a passion for mentoring student-athletes and ensuring their overall academic experience is a priority. Coach Warnock is a great addition to our staff and will most definitely have a positive impact leading our softball program.”

Warnock comes to Wayne State after coaching four seasons at the University of South Dakota. This season, Warnock helped the Coyotes to a 28-25 record and a fourth place finish in the Summit League with an 11-10 league mark. Her first season as an assistant coach (2019) saw USD post a 33-28 record and 12-6 mark in the Summit League, the most wins for the Coyote program in the Division I era.

A graduate of Millard North High School, Warnock was a three year starter for the South Dakota softball team from 2015-18, hitting a career-high .302 with a .419 on-base percentage as a junior in 2017. She closed her playing career with nine home runs and 68 runs scored and was named to the Summit League All-Tournament Team as a senior in 2018 while also selected to the Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence all three years she was eligible.

Cyclones WBB add Hatfield

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball has welcomed Emily Hatfield to its coaching staff in the role of Coordinator of Video and Recruiting Operations, head coach Bill Fennelly announced on Tuesday. Hatfield comes to Ames after spending three seasons as Director of Basketball Operations at Tennessee Tech.

In her role Hatfield will assist the coaching staff with all aspects of video editing for both the Cyclones' and opponent scouting. She will also help with graphic design and creative materials for the program’s recruiting operations.

In her role as Director of Operations at TTU, she was responsible for day-to-day efficiency in organizing team activities, team meals, game film preparation and social media oversight. Hatfield spent the 2018-19 season with TTU as a graduate manager.

Hatfield was a student-athlete at Western Carolina, playing 87 games and making 20 starts in her career for the Catamounts. During her time at WCU, she was also a stellar student, earning the Physical Education program’s Alice Benton Award as a senior.

Former Iowa MVP dies

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Herb Thompson died Friday in Moline, Illinois, at the age of 91.

Thompson was born and raised in Forest City, Iowa, and graduated from Forest City High School and earned all-state honors in basketball in 1949. He continued his basketball career at the University of Iowa where he was a team captain and earned MVP honors as a senior in 1953.

He was the team’s second highest scorer as a senior in 1953, averaging 13.5 points per game. Thompson was the team’s best defensive player and ranked third on the squad in scoring his junior season in 1952, averaging 8.5 points per game, on Bucky O’Connor’s first team as Iowa’s head coach that won 19 games and finished second in the Big Ten. He averaged 5.9 points as a sophomore.

After college, Thompson served in the U.S. Air Force for two years. He coached high school basketball and taught history and physical education for 22 years, the last 14 at Moline High School.

His basketball career led to him being named to the Iowa High School Basketball Players Hall of Fame and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

