SPORTS BRIEFS: Wayne State's Jordan Janssen gets NSIC Player of the Week

Mustangs golf in top-5
SIOUX CITY – Morningside College’s men’s golf program received a top five slot on the pre-spring Bushnell/GolfWeek National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ ranking, released Thursday.
Head coach Todd Sapp’s Mustangs received 200 poll points, tying Dalton State College of Georgia for the No. 5 spot. Point University of Georgia, earning 10 first-place nods, led the listing followed by Wayland Baptist University of Texas, Keiser University of Florida, and the College of Coastal Georgia which were just in front of the Mustangs and DSC.
Mside is scheduled to begin the spring portion of its 2020-21 campaign Feb. 22 and 23 at the San Antonio Shootout.
Janssen earns NSIC weekly honor
Wayne, Neb. – For the second straight week, Wayne State College junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat home games against Minnesota State over the weekend.
The NSIC made the announcement Monday morning as Janssen wins the honor for the second time this season and fourth time in his Wildcat career.
A 6-7 forward from Lincoln East High School, Janssen averaged 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in Friday’s 85-68 win and Saturday’s 80-77 loss to Minnesota State in NSIC South Division games played at Rice Auditorium. Janssen recorded his 29th career double-double Saturday with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds while scoring his 1,000th-career point against the Mavericks. He also had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday’s 85-68 win over MSU.
Janssen is the 36th player in school history to reach 1,000 points. For the weekend, Janssen shot 61.3 percent from the field making 19 of 31 shots.
Cain gets B1G player of the week
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska senior center Kate Cain is the Big Ten women’s basketball player of the week.
It is the first time in Cain's career she has won the award, and she is the first Nebraska player to earn the award since Hannah Whitish early in the 2017-18 season.
Cain is a big reason why Nebraska upset No. 15 Ohio State last week. She had 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the 63-55 win.
Cain, who tied her single-game career high for points, made 10 of 14 shots from the field against the Buckeyes, while her nine blocks tied the second-highest individual total in school history.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark was chosen as the conference freshman of the week. She's earned the award in seven of eight weeks this season.