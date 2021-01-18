SPORTS BRIEFS: Wayne State's Jordan Janssen gets NSIC Player of the Week

Mustangs golf in top-5

SIOUX CITY – Morningside College’s men’s golf program received a top five slot on the pre-spring Bushnell/GolfWeek National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ ranking, released Thursday.

Head coach Todd Sapp’s Mustangs received 200 poll points, tying Dalton State College of Georgia for the No. 5 spot. Point University of Georgia, earning 10 first-place nods, led the listing followed by Wayland Baptist University of Texas, Keiser University of Florida, and the College of Coastal Georgia which were just in front of the Mustangs and DSC.

Mside is scheduled to begin the spring portion of its 2020-21 campaign Feb. 22 and 23 at the San Antonio Shootout.

Janssen earns NSIC weekly honor

Wayne, Neb. – For the second straight week, Wayne State College junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat home games against Minnesota State over the weekend.

The NSIC made the announcement Monday morning as Janssen wins the honor for the second time this season and fourth time in his Wildcat career.