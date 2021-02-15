SPORTS BRIEFS: Western Christian to leave Lakes Conference

HULL, Iowa — Western Christian High School announced over the weekend that it has begun the process to leave the Lakes Conference.

The Wolfpack has played athletically in the Lakes Conference since the 1997-1998 season, but the school announced in a press release that its primary reason in leaving is because of geography.

"Traveling to each conference event during the school year is time consuming, expensive, and most importantly, pulling student-athletes from class far too often to participate in athletic contests," Wolfpack activities director Travis Kooima said in the press release. "In addition to concerns directly related to travel distance/time, we are also interested in being part of a conference where school size and instructional programs are more comparable, and where students can compete with neighboring community schools."

The change won't be immediate, as the change won't come into affect until after the end of next school year.

