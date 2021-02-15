SPORTS BRIEFS: Western Christian to leave Lakes Conference

HULL, Iowa — Western Christian High School announced over the weekend that it has begun the process to leave the Lakes Conference.
The Wolfpack has played athletically in the Lakes Conference since the 1997-1998 season, but the school announced in a press release that its primary reason in leaving is because of geography.
"Traveling to each conference event during the school year is time consuming, expensive, and most importantly, pulling student-athletes from class far too often to participate in athletic contests," Wolfpack activities director Travis Kooima said in the press release. "In addition to concerns directly related to travel distance/time, we are also interested in being part of a conference where school size and instructional programs are more comparable, and where students can compete with neighboring community schools."
The change won't be immediate, as the change won't come into affect until after the end of next school year.
Iowa reinstates women's swimming and diving
With the outcome of pending legal action uncertain, the University of Iowa is reinstating the women’s swimming and diving program it initially planned to cut following the current season.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement Monday that a lawsuit brought forward last September challenging the university’s decision to discontinue the program and a recent court order mandating the continuation of the sport during the legal process created a level of uncertainty that led the university to decide to continue the program.
Barta said the uncertainty could last several months or years, prompting the university decision to reverse course.
“We made the decision the right thing to do was to re-instate the women’s swimming and diving program and remove any uncertainty moving forward for our current student-athletes as well as high school swimmers considering attending the University of Iowa,’’ Barta said.
The university chose to reinstate the program regardless of any outcome related to the lawsuit because it believes “more certainty will be beneficial for the future of the program.’’
Iowa originally announced in August that it was cutting the program because of an estimated financial deficit of $75 million created by the COVID-19 pandemic, among a number of measures to mitigate the financial shortfall.
Morningside men's golf stays ranked
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College men's golf held the No. 5 slot on the recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Bushnell/GolfWeek coaches poll, released over the weekend.
The Mustangs received 220 points, tying Dalton State College of Georgia.
They were one of four Great Plains Athletic Conference programs noted, as Midland University was at No. 23, and Northwestern College and Doane University were in the “Others Receiving Votes” section.