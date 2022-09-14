SPORTS BRIEFS: Western Iowa Tech to pursue athletic department

Western Iowa Tech pursues athletics

SIOUX CITY — Western Iowa Tech Community College announced on Wednesday it will be pursuing athletics on campus.

The WITCC board of directors on Monday authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). The application will be submitted by Oct. 1.

Upon approval, the college is aiming to start women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and men and women’s soccer teams in fall-winter 2023.

“We are very excited to bring athletics to our campus,” says Terry Murrell, President of Western Iowa Tech Community College. “We believe an athletics program will help build a stronger connection to our community and increase the vibrancy of our campus community.”

Bergmo takes Frommelt Invite lead

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff's Helene Bergmo is the Day 1 leader with a two-over-par lead Wednesday at the Lila Frommelt Invitational at Green Valley Golf Course. Her 18-hole score was 76.

Bergmo had three holes where she shot bogey or worse, while she also birdied hole No. 8.

Sofia Castelan put in a second-place score of 78, and she led off the day with a birdie.

Other local golfers in the Top 10 included Northwestern's Emily Hulshof and Dordt's Olivia Olson. Both ladies shot 82, good for a tie in seventh place.

Chargers win road match

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Briar Cliff volleyball team won a four-set match Wednesday over Haskell Indian Nation by set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20.

Chloe Johnson led the Chargers with 11 kills. She hit .333, while her team as a whole hit .139. Johnson also had 23 digs.

Alexis Johnson had eight kills while Sami Wasmund had seven.

Emma Porter recorded 25 assists while Kanoelani Shadron had 10.

Haverdink, Anderson recognized by GPAC

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern freshman Emily Haverdink was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Runner of the Week following her performance at the Herb Blakely Invitational in Madison, South Dakota.

This is the second-straight week that Haverdink has received conference runner of the week recognition.

Haverdink was the top finisher among 28 runners at the Herb Blakely Invitational hosted by Dakota State University, posting a 19:17 clip in the 8K race. In addition to her individual achievement, the Northwestern women took home their first team title since September 24, 2011.

Meanwhile, Dordt senior Joe Anderson was named the men's runner of the week.

Anderson, a senior from George, Iowa, finished fourth at the SDSU Invite, a meet comprised of primarily NCAA Division I and Division II teams and athletes. He ran a personal-best time of 25:17, 20 seconds faster than his previous best. Anderson helped lead the third-ranked Defenders to a third-place finish.